Boise State freshman wide receiver leaves team. He was buried on the depth chart.

More Videos

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Pause
Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:28

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 1:01

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family'

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:28

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

  • Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

    Boise State coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to the Broncos' game against San Diego State and reflects on the win against BYU.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to the Broncos' game against San Diego State and reflects on the win against BYU. Provided by Boise State
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin looks ahead to the Broncos' game against San Diego State and reflects on the win against BYU. Provided by Boise State
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Boise State freshman wide receiver leaves team. He was buried on the depth chart.

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 10, 2017 8:24 PM

Boise State’s depth at wide receiver took a hit Tuesday night.

Redshirt freshman Julian Carter announced on Twitter that he plans to transfer from the program.

“Blessed to have met all the brothers I’ve gained over the past year,” Carter said, thanking coaches and fans, too.

Carter, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound Scottsdale, Ariz., native, redshirted the 2016 season and had shoulder surgery last October. He did not have a reception this season in the first five games. He had 41 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Saguaro High.

In April, sophomore-to-be Bubba Ogbebor decided to transfer. The receiver landed at Arkansas State, where he is sitting out this season due to NCAA rules. Since the season has begun, Carter will be able to join another team in January.

As true freshmen Octavius Evans and CT Thomas have earned playing time, Carter has not appeared on the team’s depth chart. Those two are among the five receivers who have made receptions this season and are healthy. Junior Akilian Butler tore his ACL on Sept. 9 at Washington State and is out for the season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 2:24

Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU

Pause
Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:28

Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors'

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 10:04

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 1:01

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family'

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:28

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

  • Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

    Boise State sophomore Alexander Mattison showed plenty of promise as a freshman, and he's ready to try to be the Broncos' next great running back.

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.