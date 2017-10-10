Boise State freshman wide receiver leaves team. He was buried on the depth chart.

Boise State’s depth at wide receiver took a hit Tuesday night.
Redshirt freshman Julian Carter announced on Twitter that he plans to transfer from the program.
“Blessed to have met all the brothers I’ve gained over the past year,” Carter said, thanking coaches and fans, too.
Carter, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound Scottsdale, Ariz., native, redshirted the 2016 season and had shoulder surgery last October. He did not have a reception this season in the first five games. He had 41 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Saguaro High.
In April, sophomore-to-be Bubba Ogbebor decided to transfer. The receiver landed at Arkansas State, where he is sitting out this season due to NCAA rules. Since the season has begun, Carter will be able to join another team in January.
As true freshmen Octavius Evans and CT Thomas have earned playing time, Carter has not appeared on the team’s depth chart. Those two are among the five receivers who have made receptions this season and are healthy. Junior Akilian Butler tore his ACL on Sept. 9 at Washington State and is out for the season.
