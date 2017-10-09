Night owls get ready — Boise State’s next home game gets a late kickoff time

Boise State’s first three home games had start times that were pretty unusual, starting at 1:45 p.m. for the opener, then two 6 p.m. starts.

But now, we’re back to normal.

The Broncos’ next home, Oct. 21 against Wyoming, will kick off at 8:15 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium, the school announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Last season, the Cowboys beat the Broncos in Laramie. They’re 3-2 this season and Utah State on Saturday.

All six Boise State home games began at 8 p.m. or later in 2016.

Next up for the Broncos is a huge matchup at No. 19 San Diego State at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and will be carried on CBS Sports Network.