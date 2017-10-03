BYU will start ... who knows ... at quarterback, a challenge for Boise State’s defense

8:28 Boise State's Harsin on the Broncos' 'tweaks' for BYU game Pause

4:56 Bye 'gave us a good chance to re-evalute': Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine

5:19 Boise State OL John Molchon discusses tragedy in his hometown of Las Vegas

6:06 Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui says Virginia loss was 'wake-up call'

0:41 UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.'

2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.