Boise State football nabs in-state tight end after not signing one in most recent class

More Videos

Boise State OL John Molchon discusses tragedy in his hometown of Las Vegas 5:19

Boise State OL John Molchon discusses tragedy in his hometown of Las Vegas

Pause
Boise State's Harsin on the Broncos' 'tweaks' for BYU game 8:28

Boise State's Harsin on the Broncos' 'tweaks' for BYU game

UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.' 0:41

UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.'

Bye 'gave us a good chance to re-evalute': Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine 4:56

Bye 'gave us a good chance to re-evalute': Boise State safety Kekoa Nawahine

Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui says Virginia loss was 'wake-up call' 6:06

Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui says Virginia loss was 'wake-up call'

Winter is a little early in these Idaho mountain towns 0:14

Winter is a little early in these Idaho mountain towns

Kekoa Nawahine's leaping interception vs. Troy 0:26

Kekoa Nawahine's leaping interception vs. Troy

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 1:59

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 0:44

'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

  • Boise State recruit Cole Ramseyer's highlights

    Take a look at tight end Cole Ramseyer of Coeur d'Alene High, who has committed to play for Boise State football. (Video courtesy of Coeur d'Alene High)

Take a look at tight end Cole Ramseyer of Coeur d'Alene High, who has committed to play for Boise State football. (Video courtesy of Coeur d'Alene High) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Take a look at tight end Cole Ramseyer of Coeur d'Alene High, who has committed to play for Boise State football. (Video courtesy of Coeur d'Alene High) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Boise State football nabs in-state tight end after not signing one in most recent class

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

September 19, 2017 11:49 PM

When Boise State signed its recruiting class in February, the group didn’t include a tight end because the Broncos already were deep at the position.

However, with two seniors set to graduate and one junior who left the team in August, it’s an important position in the 2018 class. On Tuesday, the Broncos got their first new tight end commitment since John Bates in January 2016.

Cole Ramseyer, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Coeur d’Alene High tweeted his commitment to Boise State.

Ramseyer is ranked the No. 59 tight end in the nation by Scout.com, which also reported offers from Air Force, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State and Weber State. He is the second known in-state commit for the Broncos, joining Rocky Mountain defensive tackle Keeghan Freeborn.

In Friday’s win for the Vikings, Ramseyer had 111 yards on eight receptions and scored a pair of touchdowns. He also has a 94-yard game this season. His quarterback, Colson Yankoff, is committed to Washington.

“Cole has all the physical tools to play at the next level,” coach Shawn Amos said. “He has great ball skills. He has the size and athletic ability so you can move him around and be a real matchup problem. He is a great kid and good student. He will be a fantastic addition to the BSU program on and off the field.”

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)

▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High

▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High

▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)

▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.