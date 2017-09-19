Boise State football nabs in-state tight end after not signing one in most recent class

When Boise State signed its recruiting class in February, the group didn’t include a tight end because the Broncos already were deep at the position.
However, with two seniors set to graduate and one junior who left the team in August, it’s an important position in the 2018 class. On Tuesday, the Broncos got their first new tight end commitment since John Bates in January 2016.
Cole Ramseyer, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Coeur d’Alene High tweeted his commitment to Boise State.
BleedBlue— Cole Ramseyer (@Cole_Ramseyer) September 20, 2017
Ramseyer is ranked the No. 59 tight end in the nation by Scout.com, which also reported offers from Air Force, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State and Weber State. He is the second known in-state commit for the Broncos, joining Rocky Mountain defensive tackle Keeghan Freeborn.
In Friday’s win for the Vikings, Ramseyer had 111 yards on eight receptions and scored a pair of touchdowns. He also has a 94-yard game this season. His quarterback, Colson Yankoff, is committed to Washington.
“Cole has all the physical tools to play at the next level,” coach Shawn Amos said. “He has great ball skills. He has the size and athletic ability so you can move him around and be a real matchup problem. He is a great kid and good student. He will be a fantastic addition to the BSU program on and off the field.”
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)
▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High
▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)
▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)
▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High
▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High
▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High
▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)
▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)
▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High
