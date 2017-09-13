Boise State vs. New Mexico: Who gets the edge, players to watch in Mountain West tilt

WHO GETS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball ...
Boise State has been OK on the ground thus far, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, buoyed by senior quarterback Montell Cozart’s scrambling abilities. The Broncos have not had a 100-yard rusher in their last four games. The last time they went five without one was during the 2008 season.
“We have that mentality like we’re going to be a downhill run team, and we’re going to try to keep establishing that,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “... We’ve just got to stick with it and things will start popping.”
New Mexico has allowed 107 rushing yards thus far, and the game plan likely will be similar as last year against the Broncos, when the Lobos held Jeremy McNichols to 54 yards.
ADVANTAGE: New Mexico
When the Broncos pass the ball ...
If it’s senior quarterback Montell Cozart starting for Boise State, as expected, he might be in for a big passing day. Last season, Brett Rypien threw for five touchdowns against the Lobos, who keyed on stopping the run and used blitzes that left cornerbacks on an island.
“It’s the same defensive plan we saw last year,” Hill said. “They like to bring pressure — that can be both good and bad.”
Hill hopes Cozart can stay in the pocket “and not have to rely on his legs all the time.” Boise State has allowed eight sacks, but New Mexico has only three. The Lobos have yielded 675 passing yards this season to New Mexico State and Abilene Christian.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
When the Lobos run the ball ...
The triple option has given the Broncos nightmares throughout the years, but they were actually pretty good against it last year. Though New Mexico got plenty of yardage, Boise State only allowed New Mexico past the Broncos’ 45-yard line once in the first half in 2016. Boise State’s young and athletic 2017 defense has given up just 98 yards on the ground.
New Mexico, No. 1 in the nation in rushing in 2016, is 40th entering Thursday’s game (217.5 yards per game). A raw offensive line has been unable to create gaps up the middle, and teams have sent ends and linebackers wide to prevent pitches and outside runs.
“There’s concern, because we’re not what we’ve been right now,” coach Bob Davie said.
ADVANTAGE: Push
When the Lobos pass the ball ...
Boise State’s young defensive backfield has been outstanding, holding Washington State’s prolific passing attack without a touchdown the first 52 minutes last week and Troy without one in the opener. The pass rush has been impressive, tied for sixth in the nation with nine sacks.
New Mexico focused this offseason on adding some more balance into the run-heavy offense. The Lobos threw 179 times last season, sixth-fewest in the nation, but so far have doubled their rate, with 56 attempts in two games.
“There’s an added dimension there,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
ADVANTAGE: Boise State
Special teams
Minus Saturday’s bad luck bounce off Reid Harrison-Ducros on a punt that led to Washington State’s tying score, the Broncos have been much improved on special teams. They have a punt return touchdown and are 4-for-4 on field goals. Opponents have averaged 17.3 yards per kickoff return and 17 total yards on punt returns.
New Mexico has two great specialists in punter Corey Bojorquez (48.7-yard average, No. 4 in the FBS) and kicker Jason Sanders, who has made 11 field goals in a row.
“That guy has done a really good job. He’s been sharp,” Harsin said.
ADVANTAGE: Push
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Alexander Mattison, running back
The sophomore is picking up a larger workload, as his 13 and 14 carries the first two games are the third- and second-most of his young career. His 27 rushes for 145 yards and two touchdowns lead the team. Boise State hopes to get him going against a New Mexico defense that has been solid against the run.
“He’s still young, he’s got a ton of talent, he’s going to be a phenomenal back for us,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said.
Tyson Maeva, linebacker
At 6-foot, 214 pounds, the sophomore from San Diego isn’t exactly your typical-sized middle linebacker. But in this day of needing an athletic, smart presence on defense, that’s what Maeva brings. At Washington State, he had 10 tackles, including a sack, and also tipped a pass that was intercepted by junior defensive end Durrant Miles.
“Tyson has a great footbal IQ, he’s very intelligent,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “He prepares like he’s been here three, four years. His leadership is starting to show up.”
Curtis Weaver, end/linebacker
Avalos knows a thing or two about big men scoring long touchdowns. His 92-yard interception return in the 2004 Liberty Bowl earned a few light-hearted jabs. When Weaver ran a fumble back 55 yards for a score Saturday at Washington State, Avalos joked that “it seemed like 10 minutes.”
But the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Weaver, who has dropped 35 pounds in a year, played every snap that drive, adding to the fatigue. There’s good reason: in the redshirt freshman’s first two career games, he has two sacks to go with the touchdown.
“He’s a playmaker, and if you can’t tell from the last two games, it’s going to show up all year,” senior linebacker Gabe Perez said.
NEW MEXICO
Lamar Jordan, quarterback
He’s shifty, and the perfect type of triple-option quarterback to frustrate any defense. The Lobos went 7-1 last season when he started. He’s rushed for 2,202 yards and 15 touchdowns with 2,937 yards passing and 18 touchdowns. He struggled mightily last week against New Mexico State with two interceptions and minus-8 rushing yards. Redshirt freshman Tevaka Tuioti replaced him and led a near-comeback, but coach Bob Davie is confident in the senior.
“As a team we have to get better and Lamar realizes that he has to play better, but he is absolutely our starter,” Davie said.
Jay Griffin IV, wide receiver
During fall camp, Davie told Albuquerque TV station KOB: “Keep your eye on Griffin. ... (he’s a) take-it-to-the-house guy.” After redshirting last season, the 5-foot-10, 162-pounder has been as advertised. Griffin has seven receptions for 131 yards with two touchdowns and also has a 61-yard touchdown run on his only carry.
Jake Rothschiller, nickel
The senior is not your typical size for a nickel, at 5-foot-8 and 181 pounds, but he’s a playmaker. A former walk-on, he is on pace for a career year. Through two games, he leads the team with 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He also has recovered a fumble and has a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“He is an amazing, amazing guy,” Davie said.
BOISE STATE
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
3 Montell Cozart OR
6-1
205
Sr.
4 Brett Rypien
6-2
208
Jr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
22 Alexander Mattison OR
5-11
214
So.
21 Ryan Wolpin
5-8
195
Sr.
34 Robert Mahone
5-10
211
RFr.
Wide receiver (X)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
9 Bryan Jefferson
5-11
193
So.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
28 A.J. Richardson
6-0
209
Jr
81 Akilian Butler
5-10
193
Jr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Sean Modster
5-11
196
Jr.
82 Octavius Evans
6-1
195
Fr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
88 Jake Roh
6-3
227
Sr.
87 Alec Dhaenens
6-3
246
Sr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
76 Ezra Cleveland
6-6
296
RFr.
66 Isiah Moore
6-4
275
Jr.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
67 Garrett Larson
6-4
295
So.
52 Andrew Tercek
6-1
278
Sr.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Mason Hampton
6-3
295
Sr.
71 Donte Harrington
6-2
298
RFr.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
77 John Molchon
6-5
313
So.
79 Eric Quevedo
6-4
304
So.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Archie Lewis
6-3
299
Sr.
78 Andres Preciado
6-6
292
Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
91 Durrant Miles
6-5
253
Jr.
93 Chase Hatada OR
6-3
267
So.
45 Kayode Rufai
6-4
254
RFr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
98 Sonatane Lui
6-1
305
So.
57 Emmanuel Fesili
6-2
302
So.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 David Moa
6-3
271
Jr.
90 Daniel Auelua
6-2
298
Sr.
STUD end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
53 Sam Whitney
6-2
231
So.
8 Jabril Frazier OR
6-4
243
Jr.
99 Curtis Weaver
6-3
252
RFr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
38 Leighton Vander Esch
6-4
240
Jr.
44 Riley Whimpey
6-1
212
Fr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
58 Tyson Maeva
6-0
214
So.
25 Benton Wickersham
6-2
231
RFr.
Strongside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Gabe Perez
6-4
246
Sr.
9 Desmond Williams
5-11
201
RFr.
Boundary cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
14 Tyler Horton
5-11
188
Jr.
15 Jalen Walker OR
6-0
172
RFr.
6 Michael Young
6-0
211
Jr.
Field cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
27 Reid Harrison-Ducros
5-10
180
So.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Field safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 DeAndre Pierce
5-11
174
So.
32 Jordan Happle
5-11
198
RFr.
Boundary safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
10 Kekoa Nawahine
6-2
199
So.
37 Cameron Hartsfield
5-10
197
Sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
41 Haden Hoggarth OR
6-0
198
Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez
6-0
228
RFr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
46 Joel Velazquez OR
6-0
228
RFr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Brock Barr
6-3
204
Sr.
50 Nicholai Pitman
5-11
230
So.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
49 Quinn Skillin
6-4
185
Jr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
26 Avery Williams
5-9
194
RFr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
26 Avery Williams OR
5-9
194
RFr.
1 Cedrick Wilson
6-3
188
Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Troy
W, 24-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Washington State
L, 47-44 (3OT)
Thursday, Sept. 14
New Mexico
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Sept. 22
Virginia
6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, Oct. 6
at BYU
8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Oct. 14
at San Diego State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wyoming
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Utah State
8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 4
Nevada
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Colorado State
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Air Force
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Fresno State
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
NEW MEXICO
DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
13 Lamar Jordan
6-0
192
Sr.
16 Tevaka Tuioti
6-0
190
RFr.
Tailback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
3 Richard McQuarley
5-11
221
Sr.
4 Romell Jordan
5-9
173
Sr.
Running back
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
25 Tyrone Owens
5-9
187
Jr.
20 Daryl Chestnut
5-8
192
Sr.
Wide receiver (H)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
18 Chris Davis
5-7
175
Sr.
23 Jay Grifiin IV
5-10
162
RFr.
Wide receiver (Z)
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
8 Q’ Drennan
6-1
185
So.
2 Delane Hart-Johnson
6-4
213
Jr.
Tight end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
89 Dyson Chmura
6-3
223
So.
10 Zahneer Shuler
6-1
235
Jr.
Left tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
72 Avery Jordan
6-5
265
Jr.
79 Chris Estrella
6-5
288
So.
Left guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
74 Ray Baylor III
6-3
293
Sr.
77 Charlie Grammel
6-3
310
So.
Center
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
59 Blaise Fountain
6-1
280
Sr.
69 Beau Hott
6-3
275
So.
Right guard
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
55 Aaron Jenkins
6-2
307
Jr.
71 Kameron Smith
6-7
320
RFr.
Right tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
78 Israel Castellanos
6-4
266
So.
50 Teton Saltes
6-5
270
RFr.
DEFENSE
Left defensive end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
53 Cody Baker
6-3
274
Jr.
98 Kene Okonkwo
6-3
272
Sr.
Nose tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
96 Johnny Williams
6-2
303
Sr.
92 Jermane Conyers
6-2
326
Jr.
Defensive tackle
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
95 Garrett Hughes
6-2
264
Sr.
55 Emmanuel Joseph
6-4
260
RFr.
Rush end
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
99 Rhashaun Epting
6-3
219
RFr.
29 Jordan Flack
6-3
220
Jr.
Weakside linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
6 Austin Ocasio
6-1
223
Sr.
26 Sitivena Tamaivena
6-1
230
Jr.
Middle linebacker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
33 Alex Hart
6-2
234
Jr.
45 Evahelotu Tohi
6-2
236
Jr.
Nickel
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
28 Jake Rothschiller
5-8
181
Sr.
35 Kenneth Maxwell
6-0
193
Sr.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
3 D’Angelo Ross
5-8
175
Jr.
19 Elijah Lilly
5-10
152
So.
Cornerback
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
13 Jalin Burrell
6-0
195
Jr.
21 Corey Hightower
5-11
175
Fr.
Free safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
4 Bijon Parker
6-0
195
Jr.
5 Michael Sewell, Jr.
6-1
193
Jr.
Strong safety
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
16 Jacob Girgle
5-11
187
Jr.
9 Stanley Barnwell, Jr.
6-2
198
Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
95 Jason Sanders
5-11
190
Sr.
94 Andrew Shelley
6-1
179
Fr.
Punter
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
30 Corey Bojorquez
6-0
200
Sr.
95 Jason Sanders
5-11
190
Sr.
Snappers
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
34 Jared EnRico
6-1
299
RFr.
97 Lon Hampton
6-1
231
Jr.
Holder
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
30 Corey Bojorquez
6-0
200
Sr.
16 Tevaka Tuioti
6-0
190
RFr.
Kick returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
19 Elijah Lilly
5-10
152
So.
20 Daryl Chestnut
5-8
192
Sr.
Punt returner
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
18 Chris Davis
5-7
175
Sr.
4 Romell Jordan
5-9
173
Sr.
SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Abilene Christian
W, 38-14
Saturday, Sept. 9
New Mexico State
L, 30-28
Thursday, Sept. 14
at Boise State
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Tulsa
11:30 a.m. (ESPN3)
Saturday, Sept. 30
Air Force
5 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Fresno State
8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20
Colorado State
8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Wyoming
TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 4
Utah State
3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Texas A&M
TBA
Friday, Nov. 17
UNLV
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, Nov. 24
at San Diego State
1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports)
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn
