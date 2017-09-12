More Videos

  Big hit on QB leads to 55-yard defensive TD for Boise State

    Our Boise State play of the week focuses on Curtis Weaver's 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown vs. Washington State.

Bronco Beat

Boise State football tickets selling at slowest pace in more than a decade

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

September 12, 2017 6:24 PM

The last time Boise State played in front of a crowd of fewer than 30,000 at Albertsons Stadium when there wasn’t single-digit temperatures for a regular-season game was Chris Petersen’s debut as head coach.

But Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against New Mexico is in danger of being the first such contest since Aug. 31, 2006, to have that small of a crowd. The school reported Tuesday evening that approximately 26,000 tickets have been sold for the game against the Lobos.

Since the Broncos beat Sacramento State 45-0 in front of 29,647 in Petersen’s first game, they have played in front of at least 30,000 in 67 of their 68 home games. The 27,478 on hand for Nov. 15, 2014’s win over San Diego State was the exception, and temperatures at kickoff were in the single digits. Thursday’s forecast at kickoff projects temperatures in the mid-60s.

Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said five days before the Broncos’ season opener there were about 9,000 to 10,000 tickets available, but he was confident there would be an uptick in sales.

There was, as the announced attendance was 31,581 for Sept. 2’s game against Troy. But that is unlikely to happen again, coming off a loss and only two days before kickoff. Albertsons Stadium’s capacity is 36,387.

Sagging attendance is also a product of a slow season-ticket market. Boise State reported Tuesday its final season-ticket total is 17,633. That’s a drop of nearly 2,000 from last season and the lowest since selling 17,537 in 2004.

“We’re down, we’re not where we want to be,” Apsey said Aug. 28.

▪  Single-game tickets are $79 in the main stadium, $59 in the curves and south end zone, and $39 in the north end zone (general admission). Discounted tickets are available for juniors and seniors in the main stadium, the curves and the south end zone.

To purchase tickets, stop by the ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737.

BOISE STATE SEASON TICKETS SOLD (SINCE 2000)

2000: 12,924

2001: 12,183

2002: 12,678

2003: 14,199

2004: 17,537

2005: 19,467

2006: 19,494

2007: 20,904

2008: 22,380

2009: 21,767

2010: 22,994

2011: 24,020

2012: 24,109 (school record)

2013: 22,416

2014: 21,139

2015: 21,500

2016: 19,600

2017: 17,633

