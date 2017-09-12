Boise State football tickets selling at slowest pace in more than a decade

The last time Boise State played in front of a crowd of fewer than 30,000 at Albertsons Stadium when there wasn’t single-digit temperatures for a regular-season game was Chris Petersen’s debut as head coach.
But Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against New Mexico is in danger of being the first such contest since Aug. 31, 2006, to have that small of a crowd. The school reported Tuesday evening that approximately 26,000 tickets have been sold for the game against the Lobos.
Since the Broncos beat Sacramento State 45-0 in front of 29,647 in Petersen’s first game, they have played in front of at least 30,000 in 67 of their 68 home games. The 27,478 on hand for Nov. 15, 2014’s win over San Diego State was the exception, and temperatures at kickoff were in the single digits. Thursday’s forecast at kickoff projects temperatures in the mid-60s.
Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said five days before the Broncos’ season opener there were about 9,000 to 10,000 tickets available, but he was confident there would be an uptick in sales.
There was, as the announced attendance was 31,581 for Sept. 2’s game against Troy. But that is unlikely to happen again, coming off a loss and only two days before kickoff. Albertsons Stadium’s capacity is 36,387.
Sagging attendance is also a product of a slow season-ticket market. Boise State reported Tuesday its final season-ticket total is 17,633. That’s a drop of nearly 2,000 from last season and the lowest since selling 17,537 in 2004.
“We’re down, we’re not where we want to be,” Apsey said Aug. 28.
▪ Single-game tickets are $79 in the main stadium, $59 in the curves and south end zone, and $39 in the north end zone (general admission). Discounted tickets are available for juniors and seniors in the main stadium, the curves and the south end zone.
To purchase tickets, stop by the ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737.
BOISE STATE SEASON TICKETS SOLD (SINCE 2000)
2000: 12,924
2001: 12,183
2002: 12,678
2003: 14,199
2004: 17,537
2005: 19,467
2006: 19,494
2007: 20,904
2008: 22,380
2009: 21,767
2010: 22,994
2011: 24,020
2012: 24,109 (school record)
2013: 22,416
2014: 21,139
2015: 21,500
2016: 19,600
2017: 17,633
