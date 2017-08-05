Rocky Mountain grad and former minor league baseball player Mason Smith on walking on at Boise State. dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com
Boise State football gives local walk-on scholarship, while another leaves

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

August 05, 2017 3:21 PM

For the second time in the first week of fall camp, Boise State has given a scholarship to a walk-on.

Senior defensive end Austin Silsby, a Kuna High grad, was the latest recipient, according to a tweet from coach Bryan Harsin. Silsby played in six games last season, making five tackles (one for loss). He had two sacks in the 2016 spring game.

On Tuesday, Harsin put redshirt freshman linebacker/cornerback Avery Williams on scholarship. Harsin has now placed 14 walk-ons on scholarship in his Boise State tenure.

Another local walk-on has decided to leave the team. Safety Mason Smith, who joined the team in the summer after his pro baseball career ended, is no longer on the roster. The Rocky Mountain High graduate starred in the team’s charity softball game last month, but had not played football since 2012. In four minor league seasons, Smith hit .201 in 167 games. Last summer, he played nine games at Double-A San Antonio, getting two hits in 24 at-bats. As a high school senior, Smith was a second-team All-5A SIC linebacker for the Grizzlies.

WALK-ONS PUT ON SCHOLARSHIP UNDER HARSIN

2014 (4): TE Jake Hardee, LS Kevin Keane, RB Charles Bertoli, OL Mason Hampton

2015 (1): LB Leighton Vander Esch

2016 (5): OL Kellen Buhr; LS Matt Cota, WR Taylor Pope, LB Blake Whitlock, RB Ryan Wolpin

2017 (4): NT Sonatane Lui, TE Jake Knight, LB/CB Avery Williams, DE Austin Silsby

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005.