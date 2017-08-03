Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton, Ohio. Ron Schwane/AP
Coverage of all things Boise State football

Kellen Moore has solid start for Dallas Cowboys with TD pass and interception

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

August 03, 2017 6:23 PM

Former Boise State legend Kellen Moore took the first snaps on offense for the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday’s NFL exhibition opener at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Because the Cowboys and their opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, play in the early game, they play five total preseason games, so most starters rested Thursday. Moore is slated to back up Dak Prescott this season.

After a three-and-out to start the game, Moore led the Cowboys to a pair of scoring drives, and was on his way to another on their last drive of the second half, but was intercepted. He finished the first half 12-of-17 for 182 yards with a touchdown and the interception.

On his first drive against the Cardinals, Moore’s first pass was knocked down, and he completed his second attempt for 6 yards as the Cowboys went three-and-out. It was the first game action for Moore since Jan. 3, 2016, when he threw for 435 yards against the Redskins. He missed last season with a broken fibula.

The second drive was classic Moore, hitting Brice Butler for a 46-yard strike, then finding tight end Rico Gathers for a 26-yard touchdown on third-and-11. He was 5-for-5 on the drive for 97 yards.

Moore led the Cowboys to a field goal on his third drive, hitting a diving Butler for 32 yards on a third-and-9 to get inside the red zone.

On his fourth drive, Moore was marching the Cowboys down the field, but Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams made a nice play on the ball in the end zone, getting the interception.

In March, Moore re-signed with Dallas on a one-year deal after spending last season on injured reserve. Moore, entering his sixth NFL season and third with the Cowboys, has played in three NFL games, all in the 2015 season. He was 61-of-104 passing for 779 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @davesouthorn

  Comments  

