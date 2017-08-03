Boise State football loses its speediest 2018 verbal commitment

About 36 hours after picking up two running back commitments for the 2018 signing class, the Boise State football team lost a speedy commit early Thursday morning.
Tulare (Calif.) Union High running back/wide receiver Kazmeir Allen tweeted that he has decommitted from the Broncos, just four days after reporting he had received an offer from his “dream school,” Cal. He also reported an offer from Oregon State on Monday.
No interviews please pic.twitter.com/amarHqUoVE— Kameir Allen (@kazmeir_) August 3, 2017
Allen, who gave his verbal commitment to Boise State on June 13, has not yet committed to another school as of Thursday evening. Cal’s head coach is former Boise State defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
In 2016 as a junior, Allen rushed for 1,842 yards while scoring 27 touchdowns, 582 receiving yards with seven more scores, and two kickoff return touchdowns. On June 3, he finished sixth in the 100-meter dash at the CIF State track and field championships, clocking a time of 10.48 seconds.
Arizona running back Zidane Thomas and California running back Andrew Van Buren committed to the Broncos on Tuesday. Thomas rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a junior, while Van Buren held offers from UCLA and Colorado, among others.
Boise State released pricing for single-game tickets at Albertsons Stadium for the 2017 season Thursday, and will go on sale Aug. 18.
Season ticket holders can purchase single-game tickets from Aug. 14-17, based on priority.
Adult tickets are $79 in the main stadium, $59 in the curves and south end zone and $39 in the north end zone, which is general admission. Discounted tickets are available for juniors and seniors in the main stadium, the curves and the south end zone.
Also, the Bronco Athletic Association Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 14 in the SUB on campus and is open to the public. Tickets are $5 for BAA members and $10 for non-members. Free parking is available in the Lincoln Garage. The BAA football luncheon, featuring coach Bryan Harsin, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Stueckle Sky Center. Tickets are $17, with free parking in the West Stadium Lot.
RSVP online at https://connect.boisestate.edu/baa-kick-off or contact Katie Tuller at 208-426-1245.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)
▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High
▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)
▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)
▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High
▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High
▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High
▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)
