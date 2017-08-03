First major preseason poll is out: where does Boise State football stand?

No Mountain West Conference teams are ranked in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Thursday, but the Boise State Broncos are close.
Tied with Notre Dame with 49 points, Boise State is four spots outside the top 25. Also from the Mountain West are San Diego State (18), Wyoming (9) and Colorado State (1). Also appearing in the poll among Boise State’s 2017 opponents are Washington State, which at 99 points is one spot outside being ranked, BYU (10 points) and Troy (six).
Boise State is second among Group of Five teams, behind only No. 21 South Florida. The Bulls went 11-2 last season. FYI, in last season’s preseason coaches poll, the Broncos were three spots outside the top 25.
The Associated Press preseason rankings will be released Aug. 21.
