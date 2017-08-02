Boise State redshirt freshman Avery Williams, on the right in the air, is seen after making an interception at the spring game in April. He was put on scholarship Tuesday.
Watch Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin give a scholarship to walk-on

By Dave Southorn

August 02, 2017 10:14 AM

One of Boise State’s biggest surprises of spring practices was redshirt freshman Avery Williams, who proved to the Swiss Army knife of walk-ons.

Williams played cornerback, nickel, running back and punt returner in the spring after earning Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year last fall. He is currently listed as a backup at strongside linebacker, likely to be used in a nickel-type role.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin gave the 5-foot-9, 194-pound native of Pasadena, Calif., a scholarship on Tuesday after the first day of fall camp.

“I’ve been waiting to give a scholarship to this guy, because he deserves it in every frickin’ way possible,” Harsin said. “You do the work, you get committed, you get rewarded.”

Watch the moment Harsin delivers the news below (starts about 40 seconds in):

Williams rushed for 1,175 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Junipero Serra High and will factor as a versatile option on the defensive side of the ball this season.

“He’s got an attitude about him and I love it,” junior linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said after the spring game. “ ... He makes plays every day. He doesn’t take a day off. He’s consistent.”

