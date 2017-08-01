Not one, but two running backs commit to Boise State football

Boise State has a strong history of running backs, from Cedric Minter to KC Adams, into more recent stars like Ian Johnson, Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi and Jeremy McNichols.
On Tuesday, the Broncos bolstered their future backfield with not just one running back commit, but two.
First was Zidane Thomas from Peoria, Ariz.’s Centennial High, who ran for 2,329 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. He is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the state by the Arizona Republic. Among his other offers were Iowa State and New Mexico.
“They said he was their No. 1 running back,” Centennial coach Richard Taylor told the Republic. “They see that he is going to fit in really well.”
I am humble & blessed to be committing to Boise state pic.twitter.com/GCfRufXoss— zidane (@foreign_zidane) August 1, 2017
Less than two hours later, West Hills, Calif. (Chaminade Prep) running back Andrew Van Buren joined the fold. He rushed 90 times for 542 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also had offers from Boston College, Iowa State, UCLA, Colorado and Arizona among others.
I'm all in!!!— Andrew VanBuren (@kingdrewthegoat) August 1, 2017
COMMITTED #BLEEDBLUE pic.twitter.com/6VFuTqlWx1
The Broncos currently have three running backs committed in Thomas, Van Buren and Kazmeir Allen. On Saturday, Allen reported being offered by his “dream school,” California, but remains committed to the Broncos, for now.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS
▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)
▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High
▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)
▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)
▪ RB/WR Kazmeir Allen, 5-9, 165, Tulare (Calif.) Union High
▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High
▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High
▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High
▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)
