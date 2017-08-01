Boise State’s latest roster includes a quarterback from Kellen Moore’s hometown

Boise State kicked off fall camp Tuesday morning with a veterans’ practice, and with it, comes a handful of new walk-ons.
The most notable, perhaps, is a quarterback named Tanner Bolt. Great name, sure, but even more impressive is from where he hails. Bolt attended Prosser (Wash.) High, the same school as former Boise State great Kellen Moore.
Bolt was named the 2015 Washington 2A Player of the Year by the Associated Press after throwing for 3,294 yards and 43 touchdowns while leading the Mustangs to the state championship.
Coach Bryan Harsin said when he met Bolt, he joked that he had never heard of Prosser. Harsin was Moore’s offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2010. After Tuesday’s newcomers practice, he also said he was a left-handed passer that wore No. 11, like Moore. He was kidding. Bolt, a righty, will wear No. 16.
“Great personality, great kid,” Harsin said. “... fits right in.”
Other walk-ons include wide receiver Ravon Alexander (Modesto JC), wide receiver Justin Collins (Long Beach CC), linebacker John Mackesy (Chaffey College), kicker Kevin Madigan (Coppell, Texas), safety Jace Richter (Mountain View High), punter Quinn Skillin (Wagner College) and safety Mason Smith (Rocky Mountain High).
...
The Broncos’ newcomers practice in the afternoon, but their session is closed for the first three days of practice, so no updates from that one.
Tuesday’s first practice was a lively one, as it should be. Senior transfer Montell Cozart showed some zip passing the ball, while senior tight end Jake Roh is healthy and moves well. His health will make a big difference in the offense this fall.
...
2017 POSITION-BY-POSITION ROSTER:
QUARTERBACK
3 Montell Cozart, 6-2, 200, R-Sr.
4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 201, Jr.
15 Jake Constantine, 6-1, 187, R-Fr.
10 Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Fr.
16 Tanner Bolt, 5-11, 194, Fr.
TAILBACK
21 Ryan Wolpin, 5-8, 195, R-Sr.
39 Jake Shaddox, 5-11, 211, R-So.
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 216, So.
34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 203, R-Fr.
29 Drake Beasley, 5-11, 185, Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
89 Brock Barr, 6-3, 205, R-Sr.
17 Austin Cottrell, 6-2, 203, Sr.
1 Cedrick Wilson, 6-3, 188, Sr.
28 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 205, R-Jr.
8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 190, R-Jr.
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 187, Jr.
30 Ravon Alexander, 5-11, 174, Jr.
9 Bryan Jefferson, 5-11, 189, R-So.
31 Justin Collins, 5-9, 181, So.
2 Julian Carter, 6-2, 202, R-Fr.
80 Christian Blaser, 6-1, 176, R-Fr.
82 Octavius Evans, 6-3, 195, Fr.
83 Damon Cole, 6-1, 170, Fr.
6 Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Fr.
TIGHT END
87 Alec Dhaenens, 6-3, 245, R-Sr.
88 Jake Roh, 6-3, 227, R-Sr.
93 Jake Knight, 6-4, 232, R-Jr.
86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 246, R-Jr.
47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 249, R-So.
85 John Bates, 6-6, 245, R-Fr.
84 Nick Crabtree, 6-7, 261, R-Fr. (ALSO OT)
OFFENSIVE LINE
74 Archie Lewis, 6-3, 300, R-Sr.
52 Andrew Tercek, 6-1, 281, R-Sr.
59 Mason Hampton, 6-3, 303, R-Sr.
78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 293, R-Jr.
65 Zachary Troughton, 6-6, 316, Jr.
66 Isiah Moore, 6-5, 285, Jr.
67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 296, R-So.
79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 290, R-So.
77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310, R-So.
75 Kole Bailey, 6-4, 272, R-Fr.
76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 304, R-Fr.
69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 290, R-Fr.
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 301, R-Fr.
64 Ben Vering, 6-4, 254, R-Fr.
70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Fr.
68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 295, Fr.
DEFENSIVE END
97 Austin Silsby, 6-3, 256, R-Sr.
91 Durrant Miles, 6-5, 255, Jr.
93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 267, So.
45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 263, R-Fr.
40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 261, R-Fr.
STUD END
8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 237, R-Jr.
53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 232, R-So.
99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 255, R-Fr.
35 Derriyon Shaw, 6-2, 227, R-Fr.
19 Aisa Kelemete, 6-3, 225, Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
90 Daniel Auelua, 6-2, 292, Sr.
48 David Moa, 6-3, 262, R-Jr.
92 Paul Semons, 6-3, 271, R-Jr.
54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 268, R-So.
98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 298, So.
57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 309, So.
LINEBACKER
33 Gabe Perez, 6-4, 236, R-Sr.
36 Blake Whitlock, 6-1, 221, Sr.
43 Joe Provenzano, 5-11, 216, R-Jr.
38 Leighton Vander Esch, 6-4, 242, R-Jr.
56 Joseph Inda, 6-2, 230, Jr.
49 John Mackesy, 6-1, 221, Jr.
5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 225, R-So.
41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 219, R-So.
58 Tyson Maeva, 6-0, 221, So.
9 Desmond Williams, 5-11, 203, R-Fr.
95 Nick Provenzano, 5-11, 212, R-Fr.
48 Bruno DeRose, 5-11, 214, R-Fr.
34 Solo Taylor, 6-2, 216, R-Fr.
25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 228, R-Fr.
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197, R-Fr.
42 Clayton Bowler, 6-0, 196, Fr.
46 Riley Whimpey, 6-2, 210, Fr.
24 Breydon Boyd, 6-3, 215, Fr.
20 Roman Kafentzis, 6-2, 200, Fr.
39 Ezekiel Noa, 6-0, 220, Fr.
CORNERBACK
6 Michael Young, 6-0, 209, R-Jr.
14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 183, Jr.
27 Reid Harrison-Ducros, 5-10, 172, So.
30 Robert Lewis, 5-10, 177, R-Fr.
17 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 170, R-Fr.
13 Marques Evans, 5-11, 172, Fr.
18 Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Fr.
SAFETY
37 Cameron Hartsfield, 5-10, 199, R-Sr.
31 Skyler Seibold, 6-1, 209, R-Jr.
15 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 188, R-So.
23 Damion Wright, 6-0, 190, R-So.
4 DeAndre Pierce, 5-11, 168, So.
10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 200, So.
32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 191, R-Fr.
47 Ma’a Tanuvasa, 6-1, 195, R-Fr.
21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 180, Fr.
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 6-0, 170, Fr.
44 Jace Richter, 5-10, 188, Fr.
39 Mason Smith, 6-0, 218, Fr.
KICKER
41 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 198, Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 220, R-Fr.
94 Kevin Madigan, 5-11, 189, Fr.
PUNTER
49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 185, Jr.
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 220, R-Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
50 Nicholai Pitman, 5-11, 220, So.
