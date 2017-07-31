Knee injury leads to former Boise State player being carted off NFL practice field

Rarely can any time a player is carted off the field bring somewhat good news, but that is what happened Monday at Cincinnati Bengals training camp.
Safety George Iloka, a former Boise State standout, was taken off the field after a non-contact injury that left him grabbing his right knee. He was able to walk to the cart and had an MRI done. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, no ligament damage was found, though the sprain will keep him out for three to four weeks.
That should still allow Iloka enough time to be ready to play in the Bengals’ season opener Sept. 10 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Iloka has been a starter the last four seasons after being taken in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s played in 60 of the last 64 games. Last season, he tied career highs with 74 tackles and three interceptions after he signed a five-year, $30 million contract.
Earlier this summer, Iloka got engaged and filmed a pretty cool music video to go along with the proposal. He said in June he hopes to further increase his role in this, his sixth, NFL season.
It has been an eventful two days for former Boise State players in the NFL: on Sunday, Thomas Sperbeck was cut by Tampa Bay, and earlier Monday, Jay Ajayi suffered a possible concussion in Miami.
