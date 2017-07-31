Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka (43) breaks up a pass to tight end Tyler Eifert during training camp Saturday in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka (43) breaks up a pass to tight end Tyler Eifert during training camp Saturday in Cincinnati. John Minchillo/AP
Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka (43) breaks up a pass to tight end Tyler Eifert during training camp Saturday in Cincinnati. John Minchillo/AP
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Knee injury leads to former Boise State player being carted off NFL practice field

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

July 31, 2017 6:06 PM

Rarely can any time a player is carted off the field bring somewhat good news, but that is what happened Monday at Cincinnati Bengals training camp.

Safety George Iloka, a former Boise State standout, was taken off the field after a non-contact injury that left him grabbing his right knee. He was able to walk to the cart and had an MRI done. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, no ligament damage was found, though the sprain will keep him out for three to four weeks.

That should still allow Iloka enough time to be ready to play in the Bengals’ season opener Sept. 10 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Iloka has been a starter the last four seasons after being taken in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He’s played in 60 of the last 64 games. Last season, he tied career highs with 74 tackles and three interceptions after he signed a five-year, $30 million contract.

Earlier this summer, Iloka got engaged and filmed a pretty cool music video to go along with the proposal. He said in June he hopes to further increase his role in this, his sixth, NFL season.

It has been an eventful two days for former Boise State players in the NFL: on Sunday, Thomas Sperbeck was cut by Tampa Bay, and earlier Monday, Jay Ajayi suffered a possible concussion in Miami.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' 2:10

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'
Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 5:10

Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more
Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017 4:08

Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@davesouthorn

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.