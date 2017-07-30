Tampa Bay Buccaneers release former Boise State great

2:10 Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' Pause

5:10 Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more

4:08 Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017

5:17 Getting a lot of snaps, RB Ryan Wolpin making the most of it for Boise State

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices

5:47 Boise State DT David Moa on moving spots, first spring practice

2:16 Boise Basques honor their patron saint with dancing on the altar

1:45 This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise

6:02 Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks receivers, expectations and more