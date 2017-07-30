Tampa Bay Buccaneers release former Boise State great

One of Boise State’s many ties to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was cut Sunday.
Just three days into training camp, former Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck was released. Sperbeck was an undrafted free agent, signed by Tampa Bay on April 29. The team still has 11 receivers on the roster.
Sperbeck finished his Boise State career as the Broncos’ all-time receiving yardage leader with 3,601 yards, 538 more than anyone else in school history. He had 80 receptions for 1,272 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.
Tampa Bay still has many connections to Boise State: head coach Dirk Koetter was the Broncos’ head coach from 1998 to 2000, former cornerback Antwon Murray is a scouting assistant, and former running backs Doug Martin and Jeremy McNichols, and cornerback Jonathan Moxey are on the roster. The team will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which debuts Aug. 8.
