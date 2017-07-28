New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford (98) during the first half Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Arlington, Texas.
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford (98) during the first half Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade AP
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) is pressured by Dallas Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford (98) during the first half Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade AP
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

After fight at Cowboys practice, former BSU star takes blame for being ‘childish’

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

July 28, 2017 1:45 PM

Fights happen at football practices. Fans and media don’t always see it. It’s even more rare when one of the guys involves talks afterward.

Then he takes blame for it? That’s almost unheard of.

But that’s exactly what Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, a former Boise State standout, did Thursday.

Crawford and center Zack Martin mixed it up after a drill, as teammates stepped in to separate the duo. After practice in Oxnard, Calif., Crawford put the responsibility on himself.

“We can bring that energy somewhere else,” Crawford said. “Here we gotta get the reps in. I just came out with maybe too much energy today and started some things I shouldn’t have started.

“I can’t do that. I’m one of the veteran players, and that was childish of me.”

There were a handful of dustups during the practice, after which owner Jerry Jones said: “What I saw was competitiveness. It didn’t undermine our team concepts. I liked it.”

Crawford said he was sure there might be a few more during training camp, because “men against men is never just a nice thing.”

In his sixth season with Dallas after being taken in the third round in 2012, Crawford has 12.5 career sacks after posting 4.5 last season. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense' 2:10

Boise State's Alexander Mattison: 'I have to be the legs of the offense'
Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more 5:10

Boise State QB Brett Rypien talks golf etiquette, softball and more
Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017 4:08

Boise State QB Brett Rypien, post-spring game 2017

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.