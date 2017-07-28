After fight at Cowboys practice, former BSU star takes blame for being ‘childish’

Fights happen at football practices. Fans and media don’t always see it. It’s even more rare when one of the guys involves talks afterward.
Then he takes blame for it? That’s almost unheard of.
But that’s exactly what Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, a former Boise State standout, did Thursday.
Crawford and center Zack Martin mixed it up after a drill, as teammates stepped in to separate the duo. After practice in Oxnard, Calif., Crawford put the responsibility on himself.
“We can bring that energy somewhere else,” Crawford said. “Here we gotta get the reps in. I just came out with maybe too much energy today and started some things I shouldn’t have started.
“I can’t do that. I’m one of the veteran players, and that was childish of me.”
Tyrone Crawford took full responsibility for igniting this scuffle with Zack Martin at practice today. #Foxnard pic.twitter.com/MyHYVvobEd— FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) July 27, 2017
There were a handful of dustups during the practice, after which owner Jerry Jones said: “What I saw was competitiveness. It didn’t undermine our team concepts. I liked it.”
Crawford said he was sure there might be a few more during training camp, because “men against men is never just a nice thing.”
In his sixth season with Dallas after being taken in the third round in 2012, Crawford has 12.5 career sacks after posting 4.5 last season. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal in 2015.
