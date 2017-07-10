He can ‘sing’ too? See Bengals’ Iloka, ex-Boise State safety’s great proposal video

George Iloka can be menacing for opposing receivers on the field, but off it, he just might be a bit of a softie.
The former Boise State safety, entering his sixth season with the Cincinnati Bengals, posted a well-produced video of himself lip-synching “my a** off” to the R. Kelly song “Forever.” He even plays the part of his own backup singers.
Why go to such efforts? Simple — it was part of a marriage proposal to his fitness model girlfriend, Gaby Barcelo.
https://t.co/Qiknk0CiTr— George Iloka (@George_iloka) July 10, 2017
Go look at the proposal video I made and played for my now fiancé yesterday. It's a spoof to the song "Forever"
Barcelo posted photos of her ring and with Iloka after the proposal, which occurred Saturday night. And who could say no after that?
The pair has dated for a few years, as Iloka has continued to establish himself as one of the league’s better safeties. In the last four seasons, Iloka has played in and started 60 games for the Bengals. He tied career-highs with 74 tackles and three interceptions last season after he signed a five-year, $30 million deal.
