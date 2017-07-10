Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King during the fourth quarter Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King during the fourth quarter Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
Cincinnati Bengals free safety George Iloka intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King during the fourth quarter Nov. 14, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

July 10, 2017 11:10 AM

He can ‘sing’ too? See Bengals’ Iloka, ex-Boise State safety’s great proposal video

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

George Iloka can be menacing for opposing receivers on the field, but off it, he just might be a bit of a softie.

The former Boise State safety, entering his sixth season with the Cincinnati Bengals, posted a well-produced video of himself lip-synching “my a** off” to the R. Kelly song “Forever.” He even plays the part of his own backup singers.

Why go to such efforts? Simple — it was part of a marriage proposal to his fitness model girlfriend, Gaby Barcelo.

Barcelo posted photos of her ring and with Iloka after the proposal, which occurred Saturday night. And who could say no after that?

The pair has dated for a few years, as Iloka has continued to establish himself as one of the league’s better safeties. In the last four seasons, Iloka has played in and started 60 games for the Bengals. He tied career-highs with 74 tackles and three interceptions last season after he signed a five-year, $30 million deal.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Getting a lot of snaps, RB Ryan Wolpin making the most of it for Boise State

Getting a lot of snaps, RB Ryan Wolpin making the most of it for Boise State 5:17

Getting a lot of snaps, RB Ryan Wolpin making the most of it for Boise State
Watch folks get down and dirty at Tater Dash Mud Runs 1:25

Watch folks get down and dirty at Tater Dash Mud Runs
Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 1:29

Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.