Five Boise State football players make Athlon’s preseason All-Mountain West first team

Fall camp is still more than two months away, but Athlon Sports is keeping the dog days of the college football season interesting.
The preview magazine unveiled its preseason All-Mountain West team this week, and it includes five Boise State Broncos as first-teamers, tied for the most with San Diego State. The quintet is junior quarterback Brett Rypien, senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, senior offensive tackle Archie Lewis, junior defensive tackle David Moa and junior cornerback Tyler Horton.
Listed on the second team are sophomore running back Alexander Mattison, senior tight end Jake Roh and senior center Mason Hampton. Junior linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on the third team, with junior STUD end Jabril Frazier and Wilson at kick returner on the fourth team. The 11 total players honored is fourth-most in the conference.
Athlon also ranks Rypien as the nation’s No. 19 overall quarterback, one spot ahead of Wyoming junior Josh Allen, seen by some as the possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
“It’s a close call for the top spot among Mountain West quarterbacks, but let’s give Rypien the nod over Josh Allen,” Steven Lassen wrote. “As a sophomore in 2016, Rypien threw for 3,646 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also earned first-team All-Mountain West honors for the second year in a row.”
Boise State opens the season Sept. 2 against Troy at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos will unveil their updated new uniforms Tuesday.
Allen and Wyoming visit Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 21. Allen was 18-for-31 for 274 yards and three touchdowns last year in the Cowboys’ upset win against the Broncos. Rypien was 22-for-35 for 295 yards and no touchdowns. Each QB threw an interception.
