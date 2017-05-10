Boise State football posts strong APR score; Idaho still at bottom of FBS

The Boise State football team, which has often been one of the top performers in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), posted another solid score in the latest report, which came out Wednesday.
Football’s multiyear APR, which covers the 2012-16 academic years, was 979, second-best in the Mountain West behind Air Force’s 995. The Broncos’ score is tied for 27th-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Their single-year score for 2015-16 was 968, a dip from the 991 posted the previous year.
APR is calculated on a scale up to 1,000 and measures retention of athletes and their ability to eventually graduate. It is defined as “each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible. A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.”
Multiyear scores for Boise State’s other men’s sports were: basketball (971), cross country (964), golf (1,000), tennis (970), track (955) and wrestling (982). For women’s sports: basketball (969), cross country (993), golf (1,000), gymnastics (995), softball (973), soccer (987), beach volleyball (1,000), swimming and diving (1,000), tennis (1,000), track (973) and volleyball (990). Men’s basketball had a multiyear APR of 941 when the 2014 report came out.
“Throughout the recruiting process our coaches identify student-athletes that want to succeed both in their respective sports and in the classroom,” Athletic Director Curt Apsey said in a statement. “Once they arrive on campus the entire Boise State community, including our academic staff here in athletics, does a phenomenal job of helping these young men and women take advantage of the opportunities provided to them.”
Idaho’s football team had the lowest multiyear APR in the Bowl Subdivision at 927. However, the Vandals have improved from the poor showings they had before coach Paul Petrino’s arrival before the 2013 season. The Vandals have posted single-year scores of 957 and 959 single-year scores for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years, respectively. Their multiyear APR released last year was 904. Idaho was given a bowl ban for the 2014 season, but it was lifted in March 2015 because the team had shown academic progress.
Idaho State posted a 978 multi-year score as a department, with football posting a 966 and men’s basketball 959. The Bengals’ women’s sports were strong, with a 1,000 for the tennis team, 991 for basketball, 991 for cross country and 990 for volleyball.
Comments