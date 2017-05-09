Can Boise State go unbeaten at home again? Tough offenses coming this fall

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:13 Idaho lawsuit alleges Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church covered up sexual misconduct Pause 9:42 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin updates spring ball, talks schedule 1:58 "Following The Green" Boise foothills sheep release 1:12 Take a tour of Boise Fire Station 8 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:35 Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations 0:31 Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin met with the media April 4, 2017 following practice to update the Broncos' spring work, talk scheduling and more. Dave Southorn dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com