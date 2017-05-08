Boise State’s Sperbeck, Moxey stand out at Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter recently said “we got a little Boise State ‘Deep South’ working here” on KTIK 93.1 FM. For the time being, the Bucs have Koetter, the Broncos’ head coach from 1998-2000, former cornerback Antwon Murray in the scouting department and former Boise State players Doug Martin, Jeremy McNichols, Thomas Sperbeck and Jonathan Moxey on the roster.
The last three were on hand over the weekend in Tampa Bay’s rookie minicamp, their first time in uniform. McNichols did not participate as he recovers from the surgery he had to repair a torn labrum in March, but did speak with the media afterward.
Video: Bucs rookie RB Jeremy McNichols (@BroncoSportsFB) isn't practicing due to shoulder but says he can still learn much of new playbook. pic.twitter.com/B24WcQTgSf— Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 6, 2017
Sperbeck and Moxey were full participants after being signed as undrafted free agents April 29. Sperbeck is part of a deep receiver group with the Buccaneers, but “seemed to catch everything,” according to Pewter Report.
Boise State WR Thomas Sperbeck with an athletic grab during the opening WR drill: pic.twitter.com/lEwVOe0a9K— Scott Reynolds (@PewterReport) May 6, 2017
Moxey “looked like one of the best defensive backs (if not the best one) in the position group on Saturday,” per Pewter Report. He also has worked as a punt returner.
Boise State CB Jonathan Moxey with a good rep here in 1-on-1s. He's separating himself from most of the other DBs here. pic.twitter.com/EC8HGhayGJ— Scott Reynolds (@PewterReport) May 6, 2017
Sperbeck wore No. 83 for the Bucs, and Moxey sported No. 41. McNichols is No. 33. Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, will wear No. 51. Defensive end Sam McCaskill, an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings, will sport No. 66, and offensive lineman Travis Averill, a UDFA signed by the Falcons, will don No. 61.
