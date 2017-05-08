Bronco Beat

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

Bronco Beat

May 08, 2017 11:26 AM

Boise State’s Sperbeck, Moxey stand out at Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter recently said “we got a little Boise State ‘Deep South’ working here” on KTIK 93.1 FM. For the time being, the Bucs have Koetter, the Broncos’ head coach from 1998-2000, former cornerback Antwon Murray in the scouting department and former Boise State players Doug Martin, Jeremy McNichols, Thomas Sperbeck and Jonathan Moxey on the roster.

The last three were on hand over the weekend in Tampa Bay’s rookie minicamp, their first time in uniform. McNichols did not participate as he recovers from the surgery he had to repair a torn labrum in March, but did speak with the media afterward.

Sperbeck and Moxey were full participants after being signed as undrafted free agents April 29. Sperbeck is part of a deep receiver group with the Buccaneers, but “seemed to catch everything,” according to Pewter Report.

Moxey “looked like one of the best defensive backs (if not the best one) in the position group on Saturday,” per Pewter Report. He also has worked as a punt returner.

...

Sperbeck wore No. 83 for the Bucs, and Moxey sported No. 41. McNichols is No. 33. Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, drafted by the Bills in the sixth round, will wear No. 51. Defensive end Sam McCaskill, an undrafted free agent signed by the Vikings, will sport No. 66, and offensive lineman Travis Averill, a UDFA signed by the Falcons, will don No. 61.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron.mp4

Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron.mp4 3:26

Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron.mp4
Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 0:31

Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town
Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations 0:35

Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations

View More Video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos