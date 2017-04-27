From Ajayi to Snoop, Boise State’s McNichols learned from friends to become NFL prospect

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:52 BSU tennis coach Greg Patton: Passion for coaching Pause 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 0:46 Angell's Bar and Grill-Renato now features an international tour of tapas 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 1:39 BSU tennis coach Greg Patton: Words of wisdom 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:15 Boise flood forecast 4/19/2017 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols had a strong showing at the NFL combine, and though he missed pro day after surgery, he's happy with the work he's done. Dave Southorn dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com