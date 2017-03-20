Former Boise State QB Kellen Moore re-signs with Dallas Cowboys

After a few weeks on the free agent market, Kellen Moore is sticking with the Dallas Cowboys.
The former Boise State quarterback re-signed with Dallas on Monday, where he has spent the previous two seasons. Moore played in three games in 2015, starting two, completing 61-of-104 passes for 779 yards, with four touchdowns and six interceptions in his only NFL regular season action to date.
Moore suffered a broken leg in training camp last summer, and was poised to be the Cowboys’ top backup to Tony Romo. After Romo was hurt three weeks later, rookie Dak Prescott stepped in as the starter and led Dallas to a 13-3 mark in the regular season. Moore, Romo and Prescott are currently on the Cowboys’ roster, though Romo is expected to be traded or released.
The Cowboys brought in veteran Josh McCown for a visit, but opted to retain Moore, though McCown could still be in the mix. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this month that there is no need to add another veteran quarterback if Moore is in the fold.
“There is a reason not bring in a veteran quarterback because you got Kellen. Kellen is the key here,” Jones said. “With a signed Kellen Moore, then you might to bring in a potential future quarterback. Kellen would satisfy that itch. There is a relationship. He fits here real well.”
No terms were disclosed, though ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Moore signed a one-year deal. Moore, the only left-handed quarterback currently in the NFL, went 50-3 as Boise State’s starter and spent his first three NFL seasons (2012-14) with the Detroit Lions.
