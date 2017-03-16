Wife of Boise State QB Ricedorff out of hospital after two-week stay

After being hospitalized since March 1 with a puzzling viral infection, Kizzy Ricedorff is out of the hospital, her mother tweeted Thursday evening, saying “(Kizzy) is HOME!!! Exhausted - but happy to be home!”
@kizzyrice10 is HOME!!! Exhausted - but happy to be home!— Cindy Willey (@Ladygriz10) March 16, 2017
Ricedorff, who had intended to play volleyball at Boise State before falling ill, is married to Boise State football junior quarterback Rathen Ricedorff. Rathen called the experience “a nightmare,’’ when speaking after March 8’s practice. A similar medical issue forced Kizzy to miss her senior year at Arizona State in 2015. Rathen said “It happened a year and a half ago, these same exact symptoms. Now she’s dealing with them again; they still don’t know how to treat it.”
Boise State coaches and teammates visited Kizzy in the hospital, including defensive players Sonatane Lui, David Moa, Daniel Auelua and Tyson Maeva, who sang for her Monday at St. Luke’s.
“She’s a fantastic person, going through some tough things right now, but she’s got a lotta people over here that are supporting her,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
BSU boys singing to lift Kizzy spirits in the hospital. @kizzyrice10 @RathenR10 #bsufootball pic.twitter.com/nriGteqrUo— Cindy Willey (@Ladygriz10) March 14, 2017
On Sunday, Kizzy tweeted photos of her and Rathen taking a walk outside, with him guiding a wheelchair, and a photo of herself in the hospital bed. Rathen will get time to help Kizzy get back to health, as the football team will be off for nine days after a Friday meeting.
It sure was a beautiful SUNNYday in Boise, with my family. I can't wait for Bec & Randy to join us. Now just need to ditch this joint!! pic.twitter.com/wKpv1o7Bjf— Kizzy Ricedorff (@kizzyrice10) March 13, 2017
