Thinned roster allowing Boise State football to get healthy players plenty of snaps

0:43 Former Boise State players honor Lyle Smith with fedoras Pause

2:16 Boise State players, coaches on when they watched first Fiesta Bowl

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

1:32 Idaho Capitol climate hearing

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads