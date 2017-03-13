One practice in, Boise State assistant Bedell ‘understands the culture of this program’

Life has moved fast lately for Brad Bedell. He bought a new house in southeast Texas last month, a few weeks into his new job at Lamar.
Hired on Thursday, Bedell arrived in Boise on Sunday evening and on Monday took part in his first practice as Boise State’s new offensive line coach.
“Whirlwind,” Bedell described it. “... It’s easy for us (coaches), the families, it’s a little different, but we’ll rally.”
Like when Eric Kiesau was hired as wide receivers coach in January, the transition will likely be pretty smooth for Bedell, who has worked with nearly all of the Broncos’ staff at Arkansas State (2013) or Colorado (2007-09).
“I understand the culture of this program, what (Bryan Harsin) is trying to build with this program, it’s an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of a tradition-rich football program,” Bedell said.
Bedell said he still is learning players’ names and has caught up on the progress of the first week of practices, then will go and analyze who did what last season in the coming weeks. He will spend the Broncos’ week off getting acclimated to Boise and finding and place for his wife and 4-year-old son to live with him.
A former NFL offensive lineman and All-American at Colorado, Bedell described his approach as “high energy,” and praised graduate assistant Nate Potter for his work during last week’s first set of practices. Bedell has already used Boise State-friendly terms like “blue collar” and “dirt dogs” when discussing his group.
“We’re going to be physical, that’s the demand, in the classroom: teaching, interactive learning, it’s a group effort,” Bedell said.
When speaking to the media Saturday, Harsin said when he was hired in December 2013 if Scott Huff wasn’t on hand to coach the offensive line, he would have taken Bedell with him from Arkansas State. Now, three years later, it’s finally happened.
“Huff is a staple in this football program,” Bedell said. “When I talked to coach Harsin through that transition, he had to make the right decision for his football program and I respect that. As the head football coach, you have to make decisions. Are they easy decisions? No.”
