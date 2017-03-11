Middle linebacker Joseph Inda commits to Boise State football

Three days after the Boise State football team lost its likely starting middle linebacker in senior Joe Martarano, the Broncos added another player to the position group.
Golden West (Calif.) College middle linebacker Joseph Inda verbally committed to Boise State on Saturday soon after he was on hand for the Broncos’ fourth practice of the spring. Inda is a class of 2017 recruit, and will be eligible to play this fall.
A native of Anaheim, Calif., Inda (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) had 48 tackles, two sacks and an interception last season in nine games as a sophomore for the Rustlers.
Proud to announce that I am committed to Boise State #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/pwEpZ4cV6x— Joseph Inda (@Indaaaaaaa) March 12, 2017
Martarano, a senior, left the team to pursue a pro baseball career. The only scholarship middle linebacker currently on the roster is sophomore Tyson Maeva.
Check out highlights from Inda’s 2016 season below.
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin spoke with the media after Saturday’s practice. Check out the interview video above.
