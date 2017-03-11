Bronco Beat

March 11, 2017 5:44 PM

Middle linebacker Joseph Inda commits to Boise State football

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Three days after the Boise State football team lost its likely starting middle linebacker in senior Joe Martarano, the Broncos added another player to the position group.

Golden West (Calif.) College middle linebacker Joseph Inda verbally committed to Boise State on Saturday soon after he was on hand for the Broncos’ fourth practice of the spring. Inda is a class of 2017 recruit, and will be eligible to play this fall.

A native of Anaheim, Calif., Inda (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) had 48 tackles, two sacks and an interception last season in nine games as a sophomore for the Rustlers.

Martarano, a senior, left the team to pursue a pro baseball career. The only scholarship middle linebacker currently on the roster is sophomore Tyson Maeva.

Check out highlights from Inda’s 2016 season below.

...

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin spoke with the media after Saturday’s practice. Check out the interview video above.

Related content

Bronco Beat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Go Baby Go

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos