Boise State football hires Brad Bedell as new offensive line coach

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said Monday he didn’t have to be rushed to hire a new offensive line coach, but he was able to make a quick hire with a call to someone he’s worked closely with before.
On Thursday, Boise State announced that Brad Bedell has been hired to lead the Broncos’ offensive line. Bedell was the offensive line coach at Arkansas State in 2013, Harsin’s lone season in Jonesboro before returning to his alma mater. Bedell replaces Scott Huff, who left for a similar vacancy at Washington on March 1.
Bedell was hired at Lamar in January as the Cardinals’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach. He spent last season as an offensive quality control assistant and assistant director of operations at Baylor. He coached the line at Texas State in 2014 and 2015 after Harsin went to Boise State.
A former All-America guard at Colorado, Bedell played six NFL seasons with the Browns (2000-01), Dolphins (2003), Packers (2004-05) and Texans (2006). He returned to CU as an offensive intern for three seasons after his NFL playing days, and with the Buffaloes, he worked alongside current Boise State assistants Kent Riddle, Andy Avalos, Lee Marks and strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman.
“I already have some of that blue blood running through me, as I’ve been indoctrinated into the Boise State culture from my time with Coach Harsin, and even back to Coach Hawkins, working with awesome Broncos and men like Coach Harsin, Andy Avalos, Lee Marks and Jeff Pitman,” Bedell said. “I want to thank Coach Harsin for this opportunity to be a Bronco, and to be part of an extremely special program that truly combines a great tradition of championship football with a constant push to develop young men as leaders through the game.
“From a coaching standpoint, I truly believe football is won up front by being physical, using great technique and implementing a nasty disposition. Our mentality has to be to go out and dominate the man across from you. If we can do that, just be dirt dogs, guys who bring their lunch pail and hard hat every day, the rest of our guys will be able to do their thing.”
Click here for Boise State’s full release on Bedell’s hiring.
THE BRAD BEDELL FILE
Born: Feb. 12, 1977 in Arcadia, Calif.
College: Mt. San Antonio College/Colorado
NFL career: Browns (2000-01), Dolphins (2003), Packers (2004-05), Texans (2006)
Coaching career
Colorado (2007-09): offensive intern
Northern Colorado (2010): offensive line
UC Davis (2011): offensive line/run game coordinator
New Mexico State (2012): offensive line
Arkansas State (2013): offensive line
Texas State (2014-15): offensive line
Baylor (2016): offensive quality control assistant/assistant director of operations
Lamar (2017): assistant head coach/offensive line
