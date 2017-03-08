Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff has plenty on his mind beyond football

It already was enough of a challenge for Rathen Ricedorff, learning the Boise State offense in his first week of practices, adjusting to a new city and school. But what happened to his wife, Kizzy, has made those hurdles seem insignificant.
Since last Wednesday, Kizzy has been in the hospital fighting an illness that Rathen said doctors have yet to been able to figure out. All he knows is it likely is a virus that has attacked her central nervous system.
“It’s been a nightmare, it happened a year and a half ago, these same exact symptoms, now she’s dealing with them again, they still don’t know how to treat it, we’re praying to find some kind of conclusion to all this, find some answers,” Rathen said.
Kizzy took a medical redshirt last season at Arizona State, where she played volleyball, because of the illness. She had intended to play this year for Boise State and had practiced for about three weeks with the Broncos before feeling sick.
“She’s had to forfeit the (opportunity) at volleyball, which has killed her, she was really looking forward to it, it’s been a hard time for her,” Rathen said.
Likely to be Brett Rypien’s backup this season, Ricedorff redshirted at Arizona State in 2014 after taking a church mission, then spent two years at Mesa (Ariz.) Community College. He threw for 3,688 yards last season and earned NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year honors. He said after practices and classes, he is able to visit Kizzy, whose Montana-residing parents have been able to help keep her company.
“It’s been a struggle, I’m not going to lie, it’s been hard dealing with school, trying to pick all this up with football and spring ball, trying to stay focused, going home trying to make sure she’s happy and comfortable at the hospital, making sure I’m there for her,” Ricedorff said. “It’s part of life. There’s always going to be some kind of trial in your life, you have to find a way to overcome it, it’s only going to make you stronger in the end.”
