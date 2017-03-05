Vallejo caps off strong showing for former Boise State players at NFL Combine

Two days after former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols put up a big performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Tanner Vallejo was not about to be outdone.
Vallejo (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash officially in 4.67 seconds, tied for eighth-best among the 21 linebackers who took part in the drill. On his first attempt, the unofficial mark was 4.65 seconds, and his second run was 4.67, but when the NFL’s official times were posted, his top time was 4.67.
Tanner Vallejo's 4.65 40 is fifth fastest among LBs with two left to run. pic.twitter.com/LzZmLH5lcR— Dave Southorn (@davesouthorn) March 5, 2017
Earlier on Sunday, Vallejo had top-10 marks in the jumping drills, with a 121-inch broad jump (tied for ninth) and a 33.5-inch vertical (tied for 10th). He is seen as a likely late-round pick, one that could contribute quickly on special teams to begin.
McNichols finished in the top 10 in all five drills in which he took part: the 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds, tied for seventh); vertical jump (35.5 inches, tied for eighth); broad jump (121 inches, tied for eighth); three-cone drill (6.93 seconds, fourth) and 20-yard shuttle (4.28 seconds, tied for fifth).
