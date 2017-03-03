Bronco Beat

March 3, 2017 11:51 AM

Former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols has big day at NFL Combine

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

The annual NFL Scouting Combine is a key opportunity for former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols as he begins his quest toward the draft, and he made a good impression Friday.

McNichols’ second attempt was a 4.49-second mark, tied for seventh with Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, a likely first-rounder, among the 28 running backs who ran the 40.

On his first attempt, McNichols ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, tied for 11th. Others of note include Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey, who both ran it in 4.48 seconds, LSU’s Leonard Fournette (240 pounds) did it in 4.51.

On Wednesday, McNichols was measured at 5-foot-9, 214 pounds. Former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi was 6-0, 221 at the 2015 combine and ran the 40 in 4.57 seconds.

In the other combine events, McNichols had a vertical jump of 35.5 inches (tied for eighth), a broad jump of 121 inches (tied for eighth)

Related content

Bronco Beat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos