Former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols has big day at NFL Combine

The annual NFL Scouting Combine is a key opportunity for former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols as he begins his quest toward the draft, and he made a good impression Friday.
McNichols’ second attempt was a 4.49-second mark, tied for seventh with Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, a likely first-rounder, among the 28 running backs who ran the 40.
On his first attempt, McNichols ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, tied for 11th. Others of note include Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey, who both ran it in 4.48 seconds, LSU’s Leonard Fournette (240 pounds) did it in 4.51.
Jeremy McNichols runs a 4.52 in his first 40-yard dash attempt. Mccaffrey ran a 4.49, by comparison. pic.twitter.com/lV49K7o6R1— Dave Southorn (@davesouthorn) March 3, 2017
On Wednesday, McNichols was measured at 5-foot-9, 214 pounds. Former Boise State running back Jay Ajayi was 6-0, 221 at the 2015 combine and ran the 40 in 4.57 seconds.
In the other combine events, McNichols had a vertical jump of 35.5 inches (tied for eighth), a broad jump of 121 inches (tied for eighth)
