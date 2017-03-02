Bronco Beat

Check out the Boise State football team’s 2017 schedule

The Mountain West Conference announced its football schedule Thursday, and Boise State will close out the 2017 campaign on the road at Fresno State.

As previously announced, the Broncos will open at home Sept. 2 against the Troy Trojans, a team coming off a 10-3 season. The season finale comes Nov. 25 at the Bulldogs, who have former Boise State receiver Kirby Moore on staff as an assistant.

With the schedule announcement came a slight change for the team’s home game against Virginia, which is moved up a day to Friday, Sept. 22. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

Following a bye, the Broncos have their only back-to-back road games, and they’re bound to be among the toughest matchups of the year: Oct. 6 at BYU and Oct. 14 at San Diego State.

Here is the Broncos’ 2017 schedule, though dates are subject to change. Kickoff times and broadcast information will come at a later date.

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Troy

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Washington State

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. New Mexico

Friday, Sept. 22: vs. Virginia (6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, Oct. 6: at BYU (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 14: at San Diego State

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Utah State

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. Nevada

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Colorado State

Saturday, Nov. 18: vs. Air Force

Saturday, Nov. 25: at Fresno State

