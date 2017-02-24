‘Something a little different in the water’: Boise State football coaching tree grows

As the wins pile up and the amount of Boise State players in the NFL grows, so too does the number of former Broncos in the coaching ranks at the top levels of football.
Former quarterback Bush Hamdan moved from the University of Washington to the Atlanta Falcons last week, giving the Broncos an alum on an NFL coaching staff in addition to one in the CFL and coaches from the West Coast to Western Kentucky.
“I think it’s the type of environment you play in there and the amount of respect we had for the coaches,” said Colorado offensive line coach Klayton Adams, a former Boise State center. “It makes you idolize them and want be like them. I don’t know if there’s something a little different in the water, but football is so important there, guys want to continue to be a part of it.”
Jeron Johnson, a Boise State graduate now playing for the Seattle Seahawks took notice after Hamdan was hired in Atlanta.
That Boise State coaching tree looking real good!— Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) February 17, 2017
Here’s a look at the former Boise State players currently holding full-time assistant or head coaching jobs in the Football Bowl Subdivision or professionally. A decade ago, the Broncos had a handful of former players in the coaching profession, but 12 alone that finished their playing careers in 2002 or in the years since have jobs at the FBS, NFL or CFL level.
...
Boise State
Bryan Harsin
Position: Head coach
Playing career: 1995-99, quarterback
Has compiled a 31-9 record in three seasons as the Broncos' head coach. Also spent the 2013 season as Arkansas State's head coach, going 7-5. Was co-offensive coordinator at Texas the two seasons prior.
Andy Avalos
Position: Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
Playing career: 2001-04, linebacker
Coached the Broncos' defensive line in 2012 and 2013 before coaching linebackers in 2014 and 2015, then was promoted to defensive coordinator last season.
Lee Marks
Position: Running backs coach
Playing career: 2002-05, running back
A strong recruiter, he's entering his third season as a position coach after spending 2013 at Arkansas State and 2014 at Boise State as an assistant strength coach. Also coached running backs at NAIA Sioux Falls and FCS South Dakota State.
Gabe Franklin
Position: Safeties coach
Playing career: 2001-04, cornerback
Completing his first season back at his alma mater, he coached defensive backs at UTEP for five seasons prior.
Scott Huff
Position: Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach
Playing career: 1998-2002, center
Entering his 12th season on the Boise State staff, he has also coached the Broncos' tight ends (2006, 2012-13) and special teams (2012-13). He added the co-offensive coordinator title last season.
Colorado
Klayton Adams
Position: Offensive line coach
Playing career: 2003-04, center
Coming off his fourth season with the Buffaloes, Adams has played a key role in the team posting its first 10-win season since 2001. He coached CU's running backs and tight ends in his first three seasons after two seasons at San Jose State coaching tight ends. He was a student assistant at Boise State in 2005 and a graduate assistant in 2006.
Washington
Pete Kwiatkowski
Position: Defensive coordinator
Playing career: 1984-87, defensive line
The former All-American in the Big Sky days is in his fourth season as the Huskies' DC under former BSU coach Chris Petersen. Last season, Washington was No. 8 in scoring defense and No. 1 in turnovers created. He was a Boise State assistant from 1988-96 and 2006-13.
Fresno State
Kirby Moore
Position: Wide receivers coach
Playing career: 2009-13, wide receiver
Moore earned his first assistant job when he was hired by the Bulldogs in December after two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washington. He was the College of Idaho's receivers coach in 2014.
Nebraska
Danny Langsdorf
Position: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
Playing career: 1991-93, quarterback
Coming off his second season with the Huskers under coach Mike Riley, whom he worked with at Oregon State from 2005-13. He also has coached in the CFL and with the Saints and Giants in the NFL.
California
Gerald Alexander
Position: Defensive backs coach
Playing career: 2002-06, safety
After playing in the NFL with five teams, he entered coaching in 2013 as a graduate assistant under Harsin. Since, he's spent one season each at Washington, Indiana State and Montana State before former Boise State DC Justin Wilcox hired him Jan. 23.
Arizona
Marcel Yates
Position: Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
Playing career: 1996-99, defensive back
A Boise State assistant from 2003-11 and the defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 with a DC stint at Texas A&M in between, his first season as the Wildcats' DC was a struggle, finishing 115th in total defense and 118th in scoring defense last year.
Utah State
Julius Brown
Position: Cornerbacks coach
Playing career: 1999-2003, cornerback
After being let go by Harsin following two seasons as the Broncos' secondary coach, he joined the Aggies in 2016 and helped the team to the No. 11 pass defense in the nation. He served in a support role at Boise State from 2006-11 before one-year stops at Troy and Arkansas State.
Western Kentucky
Mike Sanford
Position: Head coach
Playing career: 2000-04, quarterback
Boise State's offensive coordinator in 2014, he left for the same position at Notre Dame before being hired by the Hilltoppers in December. Prior to returning to BSU, he spent three seasons at Stanford. Regarded as one of the top young offensive minds in the sport, the 35-year-old is the youngest coach in the FBS.
UTEP
Andrew Browning
Position: Defensive line coach
Playing career: 2002-06, defensive line
After serving as a quality control coach and graduate assistant at Boise State from 2010-12, he was hired by former BSU assistant Sean Kugler in El Paso before the 2013 season.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Bush Hamdan
Position: Quarterbacks coach
Playing career: 2004-08, quarterback
Kellen Moore’s backup his final two seasons with the Broncos, Hamdan is a rising star in the profession, getting hired by the Falcons last Friday after one season as Washington’s receivers coach/pass game coordinator. He will work with NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who is also 31 years old.
CFL
Calgary Stampeders
Ryan Dinwiddie
Position: Quarterbacks coach
Playing career: 1999-2003, quarterback
Following a five-year career playing in the CFL, Dinwiddie was hired as a quality control coach by former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins in Montreal in 2013 and remained there as a full-time assistant after Hawkins was fired. He was hired by Calgary in December 2015 and helped the team to a 15-2-1 record last season, with QB Bo Levi Mitchell winning MVP honors.
Comments