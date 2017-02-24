Bronco Beat

‘Something a little different in the water’: Boise State football coaching tree grows

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

As the wins pile up and the amount of Boise State players in the NFL grows, so too does the number of former Broncos in the coaching ranks at the top levels of football.

Former quarterback Bush Hamdan moved from the University of Washington to the Atlanta Falcons last week, giving the Broncos an alum on an NFL coaching staff in addition to one in the CFL and coaches from the West Coast to Western Kentucky.

“I think it’s the type of environment you play in there and the amount of respect we had for the coaches,” said Colorado offensive line coach Klayton Adams, a former Boise State center. “It makes you idolize them and want be like them. I don’t know if there’s something a little different in the water, but football is so important there, guys want to continue to be a part of it.”

Jeron Johnson, a Boise State graduate now playing for the Seattle Seahawks took notice after Hamdan was hired in Atlanta.

Here’s a look at the former Boise State players currently holding full-time assistant or head coaching jobs in the Football Bowl Subdivision or professionally. A decade ago, the Broncos had a handful of former players in the coaching profession, but 12 alone that finished their playing careers in 2002 or in the years since have jobs at the FBS, NFL or CFL level.

Boise State

Bryan Harsin

Position: Head coach

Playing career: 1995-99, quarterback

Has compiled a 31-9 record in three seasons as the Broncos' head coach. Also spent the 2013 season as Arkansas State's head coach, going 7-5. Was co-offensive coordinator at Texas the two seasons prior.

Andy Avalos

Position: Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach

Playing career: 2001-04, linebacker

Coached the Broncos' defensive line in 2012 and 2013 before coaching linebackers in 2014 and 2015, then was promoted to defensive coordinator last season.

Lee Marks

Position: Running backs coach

Playing career: 2002-05, running back

A strong recruiter, he's entering his third season as a position coach after spending 2013 at Arkansas State and 2014 at Boise State as an assistant strength coach. Also coached running backs at NAIA Sioux Falls and FCS South Dakota State.

Gabe Franklin

Position: Safeties coach

Playing career: 2001-04, cornerback

Completing his first season back at his alma mater, he coached defensive backs at UTEP for five seasons prior.

Scott Huff

Position: Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach

Playing career: 1998-2002, center

Entering his 12th season on the Boise State staff, he has also coached the Broncos' tight ends (2006, 2012-13) and special teams (2012-13). He added the co-offensive coordinator title last season.

Colorado

Klayton Adams

Position: Offensive line coach

Playing career: 2003-04, center

Coming off his fourth season with the Buffaloes, Adams has played a key role in the team posting its first 10-win season since 2001. He coached CU's running backs and tight ends in his first three seasons after two seasons at San Jose State coaching tight ends. He was a student assistant at Boise State in 2005 and a graduate assistant in 2006.

Washington

Pete Kwiatkowski

Position: Defensive coordinator

Playing career: 1984-87, defensive line

The former All-American in the Big Sky days is in his fourth season as the Huskies' DC under former BSU coach Chris Petersen. Last season, Washington was No. 8 in scoring defense and No. 1 in turnovers created. He was a Boise State assistant from 1988-96 and 2006-13.

Fresno State

Kirby Moore

Position: Wide receivers coach

Playing career: 2009-13, wide receiver

Moore earned his first assistant job when he was hired by the Bulldogs in December after two seasons as a graduate assistant at Washington. He was the College of Idaho's receivers coach in 2014.

Nebraska

Danny Langsdorf

Position: Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Playing career: 1991-93, quarterback

Coming off his second season with the Huskers under coach Mike Riley, whom he worked with at Oregon State from 2005-13. He also has coached in the CFL and with the Saints and Giants in the NFL.

California

Gerald Alexander

Position: Defensive backs coach

Playing career: 2002-06, safety

After playing in the NFL with five teams, he entered coaching in 2013 as a graduate assistant under Harsin. Since, he's spent one season each at Washington, Indiana State and Montana State before former Boise State DC Justin Wilcox hired him Jan. 23.

Arizona

Marcel Yates

Position: Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach

Playing career: 1996-99, defensive back

A Boise State assistant from 2003-11 and the defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 with a DC stint at Texas A&M in between, his first season as the Wildcats' DC was a struggle, finishing 115th in total defense and 118th in scoring defense last year.

Utah State

Julius Brown

Position: Cornerbacks coach

Playing career: 1999-2003, cornerback

After being let go by Harsin following two seasons as the Broncos' secondary coach, he joined the Aggies in 2016 and helped the team to the No. 11 pass defense in the nation. He served in a support role at Boise State from 2006-11 before one-year stops at Troy and Arkansas State.

Western Kentucky

Mike Sanford

Position: Head coach

Playing career: 2000-04, quarterback

Boise State's offensive coordinator in 2014, he left for the same position at Notre Dame before being hired by the Hilltoppers in December. Prior to returning to BSU, he spent three seasons at Stanford. Regarded as one of the top young offensive minds in the sport, the 35-year-old is the youngest coach in the FBS.

UTEP

Andrew Browning

Position: Defensive line coach

Playing career: 2002-06, defensive line

After serving as a quality control coach and graduate assistant at Boise State from 2010-12, he was hired by former BSU assistant Sean Kugler in El Paso before the 2013 season.

NFL

Atlanta Falcons

Bush Hamdan

Position: Quarterbacks coach

Playing career: 2004-08, quarterback

Kellen Moore’s backup his final two seasons with the Broncos, Hamdan is a rising star in the profession, getting hired by the Falcons last Friday after one season as Washington’s receivers coach/pass game coordinator. He will work with NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who is also 31 years old.

CFL

Calgary Stampeders

Ryan Dinwiddie

Position: Quarterbacks coach

Playing career: 1999-2003, quarterback

Following a five-year career playing in the CFL, Dinwiddie was hired as a quality control coach by former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins in Montreal in 2013 and remained there as a full-time assistant after Hawkins was fired. He was hired by Calgary in December 2015 and helped the team to a 15-2-1 record last season, with QB Bo Levi Mitchell winning MVP honors.

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

