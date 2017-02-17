Boise State football to begin spring practices March 6; spring game April 8

The Boise State football team announced some key upcoming dates Friday for the Broncos’ spring practice slate.
On March 6, the Broncos will hold the first of 15 practices, concluding with the annual spring game at 5 p.m. April 8 at Albertsons Stadium. The team will be off during the school’s spring break, from March 20-26. Including the spring game, the team will have three scrimmages.
Spring game tickets will go on sale March 6 at BroncoSports.com. Boise State will again host Bronco Day the day of the spring game, a part of a campuswide event for prospective students.
Approximately a dozen former Boise State players will take part in Pro Day on March 30, running drills for NFL scouts. Though closed to the public, a live stream will be hosted on the team’s website.
In the spring, the Broncos will be without a fair amount of key players who had offseason surgeries, including wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, running back Alexander Mattison, STUD Jabril Frazier and offensive linemen Garrett Larson, Mason Hampton, Archie Lewis and John Molchon.
