Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford, former Boise State lineman, kicked off flight

Former Boise State defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, now playing in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Thursday, according to his Twitter account.
In the since-deleted tweet, Crawford said he was told his carry-on bag was too large, then said he decided to check it after the flight was boarded. Once on the flight, he told the gate agent “he was a bum ... but this is an expensive bag” and was kicked off the flight.
Wow that got way to out of hand lol had to take that Down asap— Tyrone Crawford (@TCrawford98) February 16, 2017
American Airlines tweeted him back, saying it would look into it, and Crawford responded that they were able to get him on the next flight. He apparently was flying to attend a game in which he cousin was playing. The whereabouts of his bag are currently unknown.
It's ok y'all are still my favorite airline y'all got me on the next flight out S/O @AmericanAir https://t.co/lOp3UVP91i— Tyrone Crawford (@TCrawford98) February 16, 2017
A third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2012, Crawford missed two games this season, finishing with 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He signed a five-year, $45 million extension in 2015.
