Bronco Beat

February 16, 2017 6:20 PM

Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford, former Boise State lineman, kicked off flight

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Former Boise State defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford, now playing in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Thursday, according to his Twitter account.

In the since-deleted tweet, Crawford said he was told his carry-on bag was too large, then said he decided to check it after the flight was boarded. Once on the flight, he told the gate agent “he was a bum ... but this is an expensive bag” and was kicked off the flight.

American Airlines tweeted him back, saying it would look into it, and Crawford responded that they were able to get him on the next flight. He apparently was flying to attend a game in which he cousin was playing. The whereabouts of his bag are currently unknown.

A third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2012, Crawford missed two games this season, finishing with 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He signed a five-year, $45 million extension in 2015.

Related content

Bronco Beat

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise students protest new secretary of education

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos