Former Boise State athletic director Bleymaier moves into new role at San Jose State

Gene Bleymaier, the longtime Boise State athletic director, now at San Jose State, has transitioned out of his role as the AD with the Spartans into a new one, special advisor to the president.
Bleymaier was the athletic director at Boise State for 30 years, but was fired in 2011 after an NCAA investigation into violations by multiple teams at Boise State. The school was put on three years’ probation.
In 2012, San Jose State hired Bleymaier to be its athletic director, and it has been a mixed bag, as the Spartans went 11-2 in football the first fall he was there, but coach Mike MacIntyre left for Colorado. They’ve gone 19-30 since. Bleymaier hired former Boise State assistant Dave Wojcik as men’s basketball coach, and he’s posted a 12-10 record for a team that hasn’t won 20 games since 1981.
Bleymaier’s new role will entail helping development of athletics facilities at the university’s South Campus, which already includes a new men’s golf practice facility, and plans for a new football operations center. A search has begun to find a new athletic director.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity to focus fully on our South Campus master plan, which is critical to the future success of our athletics programs,” Bleymaier said in a statement.
At Boise State, Bleymaier helped the football program transition from Division I-AA to I-A, had the idea to install blue turf, oversaw the addition of the Caven-Williams Indoor Complex and the Stueckle Sky Center. He helped start the push for what became the Bleymaier Football Center, finished in July 2013.
Comments