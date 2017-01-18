Boise State officially introduces Eric Kiesau as receivers coach

On Wednesday, Boise State officially announced Eric Kiesau as the Broncos’ new wide receivers coach. The Idaho Statesman reported the move Tuesday.
“Eric Kiesau is someone I have become very familiar with over the years, and I have a lot of respect for what he has accomplished as a football coach,” Boise State coach Harsin said in a statement. “He has a great football mind, has worked with outstanding coaches and programs, and has recruited and developed elite players everywhere he has been. His players love playing for him, and I believe he brings a lot to what is already an outstanding staff.”
Kiesau was the offensive coordinator last season at Fresno State and was the interim head coach in the final four games after Tim DeRuyter was fired. He also has coached at Kansas, Cal, Washington, Colorado and Utah State. Click here for Boise State’s full release.
“I am thrilled to join Coach Harsin and the Bronco family,” Kiesau said. “This is a program that has accomplished a lot over the years, one that many programs throughout the country wish to emulate. The standard here is very high, and I’m excited to be part of that. I look forward to working with our staff and players, and plan on giving everything I have to build on the tradition of Boise State football.”
In a video posted by Boise State, Kiesau said of why he came to Boise State: “there’s a lot of reasons why, first and foremost were the people in the building, obviously coach Hars, I know over half the staff currently here now ... there’s a bigtime family atmosphere here.”
While Kiesau was at Colorado from 2006 to 2010, among the current Boise State staff members who were either assistants, graduate assistants or strength staff were defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, cornerbacks coach Ashley Ambrose, tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Kent Riddle, running backs coach Lee Marks and strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman.
Kiesau tweeted that he is already recruiting for the Broncos.
ERIC KIESAU COACHING HISTORY
- 2017-: Boise State wide receivers coach
- 2016: Fresno State offensive coordinator/interim head coach
- 2015: Alabama offensive analyst
- 2014: Kansas receivers coach/interim offensive coordinator
- 2012-13: Washington offensive coordinator
- 2011: Cal receivers coach/passing game coordinator
- 2009-10: Colorado offensive coordinator
- 2006-08: Colorado receivers coach
- 2002-05: Cal receivers coach
- 2001: Utah State receivers coach
- 2000: Utah State running backs coach
Kiesau spent his first four years post-college working in the business world, coaching part-time at a high school in 1998 and at Glendale CC in 1999. He was the “teamwork coordinator” at Oregon for four months in 2000 before going to Utah State.
