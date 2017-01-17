Boise State football has its new receivers coach: Eric Kiesau

The Boise State football team has found its new wide receivers coach, one that has extensive experience around the West, and even at Alabama.
A source confirmed a Tuesday morning report by Football Scoop that the Broncos will hire Eric Kiesau, who spent last season as the offensive coordinator, and for the final four games, the interim head coach after Tim DeRuyter was fired. Kiesau replaces Junior Adams, who was officially named offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky earlier this month.
Kiesau also coached at Utah State, Cal, Colorado, Washington and Kansas, plus had a one-year stint in 2015 as an “offensive analyst” at Alabama under Nick Saban.
Last season, Kiesau had been a candidate for Boise State’s offensive coordinator vacancy, but had been at Fresno State only two weeks at the time. The Broncos wound up hiring Eastern Washington’s Zak Hill as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
It is uncertain at this point exactly what Kiesau’s full role in the offense will be beyond coaching the receivers. Adams was also the Broncos’ passing game coordinator, a role Kiesau had at Cal in 2011 in addition to being the receivers coach. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said earlier this month he could mix up titles and responsibilities, saying “I’m kind of re-evaluating everything. I didn’t look at it as ‘receiver coach leaves, receiver coach added.’”
THE ERIC KIESAU FILE
Born: Nov. 24, 1972 in Pasadena Calif.
Playing career: Glendale (Calif.) Community College, 1991-92; Portland State 1993-95
Family: wife, Wendy, children Tayler and Blake
Coaching career
2016: Fresno State offensive coordinator/interim head coach
2015: Alabama offensive analyst
2014: Kansas receivers coach/interim offensive coordinator
2012-13: Washington offensive coordinator
2011: Cal receivers coach/passing game coordinator
2009-10: Colorado offensive coordinator
2006-08: Colorado receivers coach
2002-05: Cal receivers coach
2001: Utah State receivers coach
2000: Utah State running backs coach
