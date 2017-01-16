Former Boise State quarterback Tommy Stuart transferring to Duquesne

Former Boise State quarterback Tommy Stuart, who opted to transfer for his senior year following the Broncos’ loss in the Cactus Bowl, announced via Twitter on Monday he will play his final season at Duquesne.
Stuart, a Baltimore native, will play at the Pittsburgh school this season and be able to play immediately since it is in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Dukes went 8-3 last season, but will have a new starter in 2017 as quarterback Dillon Buechel was a senior. Among the quarterbacks on the roster is Kareem Coles, who played at Idaho as a freshman in 2015.
After redshirting at Boise State in 2014 following one season at Butte (Calif.) College, Stuart appeared in nine games in 2015, attempting 18 passes (one touchdown) and rushing 30 times, scoring three touchdowns. He only played in three games this past season, completing 3-of-5 passes for 50 yards and rushing once for 2 yards.
A few former Boise State transfers have found new spots this offseason: former quarterback Alex Ogle (Tusculum College in Missouri), tight end David Lucero (UTEP), running back Jake Roper (Montana State) and running back Cory Young (Northern Arizona).
Former Boise State defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox has made a huge splash as Cal’s new head coach, just two days after being officially hired. Wilcox has added Eastern Washington coach Beau Baldwin as his offensive coordinator. In nine seasons with the Eagles, Baldwin went 85-35.
Earlier this month, Utah hired Eastern Washington offensive coordinator Troy Taylor as its offensive coordinator. It’s a hotbed that Boise State mined first, nabbing Junior Adams as receivers coach after the 2013 season and Zak Hill as co-offensive coordinator after the 2015 season. Those two were the first offensive assistants to leave under Baldwin in five years.
