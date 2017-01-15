Boise State football gets back in-state commit, adds prolific Hawaii defensive back

On the first recruiting weekend since the month-long dead period ended, the Boise State football team added a pair of commitments — one, a rare re-commit, and another, a ball-hawking defensive back from Honolulu.
Highland High (Pocatello) defensive end Aisa Kelemete committed to the Broncos on Saturday night, while Kahuku (Honolulu) cornerback Kekaula Kaniho confirmed his commitment via Twitter on Sunday.
808 to the 208!! #Committed #BlueCollar #GoBroncos #ATF17 pic.twitter.com/uD8lt4ePqv— Kekaula Kaniho (@kekaulak) January 15, 2017
Kelemete (6-4, 225) initially committed to Boise State in July, but then flipped to Washington State in December. However, Cougars defensive line coach Joe Salave’a was hired at Oregon on Friday. He confirmed his re-commitment to Boise State on Sunday.
Future Bronco pic.twitter.com/DwJvFo5bOB— Aisa Kelemete (@AisaKelemete8) January 15, 2017
Kaniho (6-0, 170) had offers from Colorado, Hawaii, San Diego State and Washington State, among others. He returned five interceptions for touchdowns this season, one shy of the national record, according to the National Federation of High Schools. Four of those touchdowns came in four straight games in the playoffs. Check out the video below for highlights of all of them.
Kahuku's Kekaula Kaniho has recorded a pick-6 in every game since the playoffs started. #SLreplay #GrindForNine pic.twitter.com/f6Ix3NfnDT— ScoringLive (@scoringlive) November 17, 2016
BOISE STATE 2017 COMMITMENTS
SIGNED, ENROLLED AND ON CAMPUS
▪ S Mike Young, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC (Raytown, Mo.)
▪ QB Rathen Ricedorff, 6-1, 200, Mesa CC (Show Low, Ariz.)
▪ OL John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Boise HS
▪ DB Marques Evans, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park (Calif.) HS
▪ OL Zach Troughton, 6-5, 310, Butte College (Maxwell, Calif.)
VERBALLY COMMITTED, EXPECTED TO SIGN FEB. 1
▪ OT Mike Young, 6-6, 335, Queen Creek (Ariz.) HS
▪ LB Breydon Boyd, 6-4, 215, Katy (Texas) HS
▪ QB Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Sunrise Mountain High (Peoria, Ariz.)
▪ OL Isiah Moore, 6-5, 315, Mesa CC (Tiffin, Ohio)
▪ CB Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Midlothian (Va.) HS
▪ DB Tyreque Jones, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio High (San Bernardino, Calif.)
▪ DB Quentin Brown, 6-2, 190, Conroe (Texas) High
▪ WR Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Lancaster (Texas) High
▪ LB/S Roman Kafentzis, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, Calif.)
▪ DE Aisa Kelemete, 6-4, 225, Highland HS (Pocatello)
▪ DB Kekaula Kaniho, 6-0, 170, Kahuku HS (Honolulu)
