Six former Boise State, one former Idaho player still alive in NFL playoffs

Two players with Idaho ties, former Boise State Bronco offensive lineman Matt Paradis and former Idaho Vandal safety Shiloh Keo, won Super Bowl rings with the Denver Broncos last February.
Seven such former players are among the eight NFL teams still left in the playoffs, which resume this weekend with the divisional round. Six are from Boise State, while Benson Mayowa (Cowboys) played at Idaho. Here’s a look at those still playing:
TYRONE CRAWFORD, DL, COWBOYS
After missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, Crawford is expected to play Sunday against the Packers. After signing a big contract last fall, he has started in 14 games, making 4.5 sacks this season.
JERON JOHNSON, S, SEAHAWKS
Cut by the Chiefs in training camp, Johnson rejoined his old team in Seattle last month and has played a strong role on special teams, making five tackles in four games. He had this nice hit against the Lions last weekend:
Big hit by old friend @Jus_Showoff. pic.twitter.com/IoJ26Ka5ou— Dave Southorn (@IDS_BroncoBeat) January 8, 2017
DeMARCUS LAWRENCE, DL, COWBOYS
Like Crawford, Lawrence has battled an injury, missing the last three games with a hurt back that may require surgery, but he also is expected to return. The 2014 second-rounder was suspended the first four games of the season and has made 11 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble in nine games (three starts).
BENSON MAYOWA, DL, COWBOYS
The former Vandal signed with Dallas this offseason and has been a pleasant surprise, outproducing the former Broncos on the line with six sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games (six starts).
SHEA McCLELLIN, LB, PATRIOTS
Following four tough seasons with the Bears, McClellin joined the Patriots this season and has excelled in a mostly backup role. McClellin has played in 14 games, making four starts, and has made 41 tackles, his second-most in an NFL season. He also had a nice 69-yard fumble return against Miami in the regular season finale and has blocked an extra point and this field goal against the Ravens.
Wow.— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2016
Shea McClellin hurdles the line to block the @jtuck9 FG attempt. #BALvsNE https://t.co/iMrjZjvask
REES ODHIAMBO, OL, SEAHAWKS
Inactive for all but one of the first 10 games, the rookie has appeared in seven straight games, and is listed as the backup at right guard, left guard and left tackle.
ORLANDO SCANDRICK, CB, COWBOYS
Hobbled by injuries, the ninth-year pro has still been productive in the 12 games he’s played (10 starts), picking up 46 tackles (including two sacks), an interception and a career-best three forced fumbles.
Note: Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is on injured reserve with the Cowboys, missing all of this season with a broken bone in his leg. Teams often, but not always, give Super Bowl rings to players on IR.
Here’s the NFL playoff schedule for this weekend:
Saturday
Seattle at Atlanta, 2:35 p.m. (FOX)
Houston at New England, 6:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 11 a.m. (NBC)
Green Bay at Dallas, 2:40 p.m. (FOX)
