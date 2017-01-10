Outside top 25 in final polls, some see Boise State as a ranked team entering 2017

Bronco Beat

The final Associated Press and Amway coaches polls were released late Monday night, and the Boise State football team is among three Mountain West teams that received votes.

San Diego State is No. 25 in both polls, while Air Force received 30 points in the AP and 18 points in the coaches polls. Boise State had 19 points in the AP and 20 in the coaches polls, finishing seven and five spots, respectively, out of the rankings.

Clemson, who won the outstanding national championship game Monday, is No. 1, followed by Alabama and USC. Washington and former Boise State coach Chris Petersen finished No. 4. Click here for the full, final AP poll and here for the coaches.

As has become tradition, national writers put out their “too early” top 25s the day after the final game, and Boise State makes some appearances.

The Broncos are No. 19 in CBS Sports’ rankings, saying they should be a New Years Six favorite again, and are No. 25 in USA Today’s. Both mention junior quarterback Brett Rypien as a key in the early praise.

I wrote a ton of notes from Boise State coach Bryan Harsin’s meeting with the media Monday here. There’s stuff on who will be in and who is out for spring, updates on the search for a new assistant, Rypien, and plenty more.

Here’s my final AP top 25, heavily considered Tennessee and Air Force, but couldn’t quite pull the trigger. I also was apparently the most consistent AP voter, so take that for what you will:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. USC

4. Oklahoma

5. Washington

6. Penn State

7. Ohio State

8. Florida State

9. Wisconsin

10. Michigan

11. Oklahoma State

12. Stanford

13. LSU

14. Virginia Tech

15. Florida

16. South Florida

17. Western Michigan

18. Colorado

19. Louisville

20. West Virginia

21. Auburn

22. Miami (Fla.)

23. Utah

24. San Diego State

25. Georgia Tech

Looking ahead to next season, without knowing of possible attrition, injuries or whatever, here are my top five to watch for 2017:

Alabama - They’ll be fired up, plus they return their quarterback and a ton of running backs, plus the always-scary defense.

USC - Love Sam Darnold at quarterback, their recruiting has been great and I bet the defense makes improvements, too.

Ohio State - They got clowned by Clemson, but tons of key guys are back, including quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Florida State - Deandre Francois is a developing star at quarterback, and though Dalvin Cook is gone on offense, the D will be stout.

Washington - I thought the Huskies might’ve been a year ahead of schedule, and with Jake Browning back, could be in CFP again.

A few darkhorses I like are Oklahoma State, South Florida (for the NY6 spot), and Georgia.

As far as the Mountain West goes, it’ll be an interesting year, as some of the stalwarts should be on top, but with perhaps more question marks and more competition than ever. Here’s my rankings going into next season:

MOUNTAIN

Boise State - Tough schedule, but still the most talent in the conference on both sides of the ball

Wyoming - If Josh Allen returns, they’ll be contenders as D will improve, but losing Hill is big

Colorado State - The Rams’ offense will be perhaps the MW’s best, but defense is still iffy

Air Force - Never count out Troy Calhoun, but the Falcons lose 10 starters on defense, six on offense

New Mexico - They should again score plenty, but lose Teriyon Gipson and defense loses eight starters

Utah State - Coaching turnover hurt, so did injuries, and they lose most starters on both lines after 3-9 year

WEST

San Diego State - Pumphrey is gone, but still tons of talent on offense and a vicious defensive system

Hawaii - Nick Rolovich has the swagger back following 7-7 year, and plenty of key players will be back

UNLV - Sanchez hasn’t been a failure, or a big success, but needle pointing toward a possible bowl game

Fresno State - Bottom three in West are gonna be brutal, but the Bulldogs have the most talent among them

Nevada - Norvell’s system will make for a fun, pass-heavy team, but 2017 will see major growing pains

San Jose State - The Spartans were awful, and with a new coach, probably will be the worst team in the MW

