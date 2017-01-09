Boise State football likely won’t have Frazier, Mattison in spring

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin met with the media Monday to wrap up the 2016 season and look ahead to the offseason.
Though he said the Broncos at the moment have not suffered any attrition beyond the known departures (safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner, running back Cory Young and quarterback Tommy Stuart), two key players will likely miss the spring following surgery.
Junior STUD Jabril Frazier has procedures done on his shoulder, knee and ankle that will keep him out of spring work completely, while sophomore running back Alexander Mattison will have some cleanup work done on his shoulder. Harsin said Mattison will likely be out completely, but could see some limited work. Both are expected to be ready to go in the fall.
Frazier played in all 12 regular season games, registering four sacks, but was slowed late in the year because of the injuries. Mattison is the heir apparent to Jeremy McNichols, who will forgo his senior year for the NFL, after rushing for 328 yards on 67 carries as a true freshman. Sophomore safety Evan Tyler, unsuprisingly, also will miss the spring after tearing his ACL in September.
Senior STUD Gabe Perez, who did not play in 2015 and played in just five games this season because of injury, “probably in a limited role, but he’ll be back.” Harsin also said senior linebacker Joe Matarano, who broke his leg Nov. 18 against UNLV, also is expected back. Senior receiver Cedrick Wilson, who had more than 1,000 yards his first season with the Broncos, did not consider leaving early, Harsin said.
▪ Harsin said with only Mattison, redshirt freshman Robert Mahone and senior Ryan Wolpin on scholarship at running back, it will give plenty of opportunities for the backs who are here to get some major work. He also said the Broncos will recruit at least one, and potentially two running backs to join in the fall, one that will need to come in and play immediately.
“We’re going to get a lot of reps for Robert Mahone in the spring,” Harsin said.
▪ McNichols’ decision to announced his decision to go to the NFL the day before the Cactus Bowl was not a distraction, Harsin said. He was effusive in his praise of McNichols, saying “that kid did every single thing we’ve ever asked a player to do.”
“I don’t think that was a reason why we played like we played,” Harsin said.
▪ A replacement for receivers coach/passing game coordinator Junior Adams has not been selected yet. Harsin said “there’s a lot of interest,” but noted that staffs elsewhere are shaking out, plus the American Football Coaches Association conference is ongoing, a place where candidates often get face-to-face time with staff members. Harsin said he is not in a rush, that fit is important.
It will still be at least a few days before any hire is made. Harsin said the staff met and discussed what sort of coach they’d like to have, and feels they are on the same page. There also a chance it could involve some restructuring to get that kind of coach in place.
“I’m kind of re-evaluating everything,” Harsin said. “I didn’t look at it as ‘receiver coach leaves, receiver coach added.’”
▪ Asked about what is certainly not his favorite topic, but one that’s been hotly debated all season, Harsin addressed playcalling. He took over the duties on offense this season, and as scoring dropped from 39.1 points per game to 33.8, it’s an obvious target. Though the offense was not helped by a defense that forced just nine turnovers and a subpar return game, it should be noted.
“Not prepared to answer that yet, whether we’re going to change or not,’ Harsin said.
Harsin typically had the ultimate decision on playcalls, though he had input from co-offensive coordinators Scott Huff and Zak Hill, with Hill usually calling the play on passing plays on third downs. He said he’ll evaluate the process, and evaluate himself before making any changes.
“There’s a lot of things I see there that not everybody gets to see ... you answer about why didn’t it work,” Harsin said. “There’s reasons and you want to figure out why.”
▪ On junior quarterback Brett Rypien, who had struggles in the last two games of the season (both losses), Harsin said he was impressed with his toughness, playing the entire season and taking some solid hits.
Rypien was 9-of-26 passing in the Air Force loss and threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Baylor in the Cactus Bowl. His completion percentage was slightly down, but he is No. 15 in the FBS in pass efficiency (155.7).
“Brett is capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and I think he’s shown some of that,” Harsin said. “He and I, and I’ll be the first one, being an ex-quarterback ... we’re going to be better at it.”
▪ Harsin is expecting some big things from the tight ends next season, saying “I do think that group, you’ll see more of that group.”
Jake Roh, a senior-to-be, pulled in six passes for 54 yards in the Cactus Bowl. He came into the game with four receptions all year, slowed by a knee injury he suffered in fall camp. As a whole, Boise State’s tight ends had 21 receptions coming into the game. Including Roh, they had eight receptions against Baylor.
▪ The Broncos’ four graduate assistants will be Nate Potter and Derek Schouman on offense and Latu Heimuli and Spencer Danielson on defense. Potter and Heimuli served in the same capacity last season, while Schouman joined the team in September in a quality control role. Danielson was the linebackers coach the last three seasons at Azusa Pacific.
▪ As expected, he confirmed five new scholarship players are on campus: quarterback Rathen Ricedorff, safety Mike Young, offensive lineman Zach Troughton, offensive lineman John Ojukwu and defensive back Marques Evans. Ojukwu and Evans are early high school graduates, the other three are junior college transfers.
Dave Southorn: 208-377-6420, @IDS_BroncoBeat
