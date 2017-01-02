Bronco Beat

Boise State loses top receiver recruit Thompson; 2.28 million watch Cactus Bowl

One of the most heralded recruits in Boise State’s 2017 class is looking elsewhere.

Bryan Thompson, a four-star wide receiver from Rancho Verde High (Moreno Valley, Calif.), tweeted that his decommitting from Boise State and will open up his recruitment.

Thompson committed to Boise State on Dec. 6, turning down reported offers from Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Washington State, among others. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Thompson had 1,377 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as a high school senior.

Though Thompson did not state exactly why he will seek another school, the Broncos lost wide receivers coach Junior Adams on Friday. Adams is expected to be named Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator.

CACTUS BOWL RATINGS DOWN, POTATO SLIGHTLY UP

Last Tuesday’s Cactus Bowl between Boise State and Baylor drew 2.282 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch. That’s a seven-year low for the bowl since it switched to ESPN from when it was rarely viewed NFL on Network. The previous Cactus Bowl, between Arizona State and West Virginia, had 3.7 million viewers. Both kicked off at 8:15 p.m. MT, the previous game on a Saturday. In the Poinsettia Bowl in 2015, the Broncos and Northern Illinois had a reported 1.4 million viewers.

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, played on Dec. 22 between Idaho and Colorado State, had 1.143 million viewers, a 6 percent bump from last year’s Akron-Utah State matchup. Here are the total viewers in Mountain West bowls from Sports Media Watch:

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17), San Diego State vs. Houston: 3.744 million

New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17), New Mexico vs. UTSA: 1.391 million

Poinsettia Bowl (Dec. 21), Wyoming vs. BYU: 2.380 million

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Dec. 22), Colorado State vs. Idaho: 1.143 million

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24), Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee: 1.359 million

Cactus Bowl (Dec. 27), Boise State vs. Baylor, 2.282 million

*Figures not available for Dec. 30’s Arizona Bowl, which air online or on regional networks

BOISE STATE 2017 COMMITMENTS

SIGNED, EXPECTED TO ENROLL THIS MONTH

▪ S Mike Young, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC (Raytown, Mo.)

▪ QB Rathen Ricedorff, 6-1, 200, Mesa CC (Show Low, Ariz.)

▪ OL John Ojukwu, 6-6, 285, Boise HS

▪ DB Marques Evans, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park (Calif.) HS

▪ OL Zach Troughton, 6-5, 310, Butte College (Maxwell, Calif.)

VERBALLY COMMITTED, EXPECTED TO SIGN FEB. 1

▪ OT Mike Young, 6-6, 335, Queen Creek (Ariz.) HS

▪ LB Breydon Boyd, 6-4, 215, Katy (Texas) HS

▪ QB Chase Cord, 6-3, 185, Sunrise Mountain High (Peoria, Ariz.)

▪ OL Isiah Moore, 6-5, 315, Mesa CC (Tiffin, Ohio)

▪ DL Zeke Birch, 6-5, 270, Madison HS

▪ CB Jermani Brown, 5-11, 175, Midlothian (Va.) HS

▪ DB Tyreque Jones, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio High (San Bernardino, Calif.)

▪ DB Quentin Brown, 6-2, 190, Conroe (Texas) High

▪ WR Cartrell Thomas, 5-9, 160, Lancaster (Texas) High

▪ LB/S Roman Kafentzis, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei HS (Santa Ana, Calif.)

