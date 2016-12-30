Boise State receivers coach Junior Adams leaving to join Western Kentucky staff

Boise State wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who has spent the last three seasons with the Broncos, is leaving to join former Boise State quarterback and assistant Mike Sanford as Western Kentucky’s new offensive coordinator.
Adams oversaw 3,571 of Thomas Sperbeck’s school-record 3,601 receiving yards, and this past season had the first pair of 1,000-yard receivers in a single season in Boise State history in Sperbeck and Cedrick Wilson.
“I’m very happy for Junior Adams. Working with him the last three years has been great. I’m excited for him and wish him the best of luck,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “With Junior’s departure, there is a great opportunity for someone to join the Boise State staff, and a search is underway.”
Adams and Sanford worked together in 2014 when Sanford was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. He was hired at Western Kentucky on Dec. 14. Though the Hilltoppers lose a 1,600-yard rusher and two receivers who combined for more than 3,000 yards, they do return quarterback Mike White (4,363 yards) on the nation’s No. 2 scoring offense.
