Live Cactus Bowl coverage: Boise State vs. Baylor from Phoenix

Follow along tonight for live coverage from the Cactus Bowl at Phoenix’s Chase Field as Boise State (10-2) takes on Baylor (6-6) at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Hello from Chase Field! pic.twitter.com/oz2lxFZpNo— Dave Southorn (@IDS_BroncoBeat) December 28, 2016
▪ Boise State quarterback commit Chase Cord, who lives in nearby Peoria, is on hand for the game. Cord finished his senior season recently as the Arizona state record holder with 137 touchdown passes. He tore his ACL last December, but returned with a strong final year. He said the knee feels healthy, and plans on running track this spring.
▪ Senior offensive lineman Travis Averill has been the team’s most consistent lineman the last three years, coach Scott Huff said. Off the field, he’s just as responsible, with a soon-to-be 2-year-old son, Rome, and will be getting married in July. He said fellow seniors Mario Yakoo and Steven Baggett will be among his groomsmen.
▪ It is fitting that 10 years after the famed Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma, the Broncos are back in Phoenix. They also aren’t the only ones who were influenced by that game. I spoke to Baylor senior wide receiver Lynx Hawthorne about playing the Broncos.
“It goes back to my childhood watching them for really the first time in that game,” Hawthorne said. “They’re a well-known team, anyone that keeps up with football, especially during bowl season, always is going to see Boise State in there.
“My dad's a coach, growing up in Texas, rooting for Big 12, we were kind of pulling for OU, but something inside me, I always liked the underdog: I kept thinking they might pull it out. It was unforgettable for a sixth grader in a small town in Texas, so I’m sure there’s a lot of people that feel the same.”
BOISE STATE BOWL HISTORY (11-5 overall)
1999 Humanitarian Bowl - Boise State 34, Louisville 31
2000 Humanitarian Bowl - Boise State 38, UTEP 23
2002 Humanitarian Bowl - Boise State 34, Iowa State 16
2003 Fort Worth Bowl - Boise State 34, TCU 31
2004 Liberty Bowl - Louisville 44, Boise State 40
2005 MPC Computers Bowl - Boston College 27, Boise State 21
2007 Fiesta Bowl - Boise State 43, Oklahoma 42, OT
2007 Hawaii Bowl - East Carolina 41, Boise State 38
2008 Poinsettia Bowl - TCU 17, Boise State 16
2010 Fiesta Bowl - Boise State 17, TCU 10
2010 Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State 26, Utah 3
2011 Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State 56, Arizona State 24
2012 Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State 28, Washington 26
2013 Hawaii Bowl - Oregon State 38, Boise State 23
2014 Fiesta Bowl - Boise State 38, Arizona 30
2015 Poinsettia Bowl - Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7
