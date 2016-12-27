Boise State football questions? Ask them in our Cactus Bowl chat at 2 p.m.

3:37 Steven Matlock is no stranger to the blue Pause

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

4:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow