Boise State football questions? Ask them in our Cactus Bowl chat at 2 p.m.

Boise State (10-2) faces Baylor (6-6) at 8:15 p.m. MT Tuesday in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix. Join us for a live pregram chat at 2 p.m.
December 27, 2016 1:23 PM
Boise State (10-2) faces Baylor (6-6) at 8:15 p.m. MT Tuesday in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix. Join us for a live pregram chat at 2 p.m.
Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.
Comments