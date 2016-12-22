Boise State safety Dylan Sumner-Garder out for Cactus Bowl?

For the second straight bowl game, the Boise State football team will not have talented safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner.
His mother, Sedelia Gardner, tweeted Thursday morning that the redshirt sophomore was having shoulder surgery.
Pray for DSG he is in surgery right now getting his shoulder pinned back together he loves football but moment like tis make me hate it!#29— Sedelia gardner (@Ghettolove72) December 22, 2016
Sumner-Gardner had a season-ending ankle injury in the Broncos’ fourth game last season at Virginia, but did not make the team’s trip to the Poinsettia Bowl after he was cited during a November traffic stop for drug paraphernalia use or possession with intent to use.
The talented safety was suspended the first four games of this season because of academic issues, and missed the Broncos’ fifth and 12th games this season for undisclosed reasons. In six games (three starts) this season, he made 29 tackles and had his first career interception.
Boise State departs for the Cactus Bowl on Friday, so it is highly unlikely Sumner-Gardner would make the trip. It is extremely rare for surgeries to occur right before the bowl game, as players often have them soon afterward.
