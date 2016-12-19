Sophomore running back Cory Young to transfer from Boise State

Speaking to the media before Boise State’s last football practice in town before departing for the Cactus Bowl, coach Bryan Harsin said redshirt sophomore running back Cory Young will transfer.
“He’s done a great job here, his opportunities for him, thinks are somewhere else and we wish him all the best,” Harsin said.
Young played in five games this season, rushing 10 times for 48 yards, getting all his carries in the Broncos’ wins Nov. 12 and 18. He had 17 carries for 90 yards last season. The decision is immediate, and he has left the team accordingly.
“He won’t be at the bowl game, none of that,” Harsin said. “Cory’s a great kid, sometimes this time of year, guys look at (other) opportunities.”
Junior running back Jeremy McNichols has yet to publicly announce his intent to declare for the NFL Draft or to return, but that is likely to come before the bowl game Dec. 27. Other scholarship running backs on the roster are freshman Alexander Mattison, junior Ryan Wolpin and freshman Robert Mahone, who is redshirting.
The Broncos practiced Monday morning, after which a majority of the team was set to return to their hometowns for a little family time before heading to Arizona on Friday.
“They get another day than we’ve had in the past, the way schedule the worked out,” Harsin said. “It’s critical. They’ve done a great job in preparation, football-wise, they just finished up finals, so it’s been a tough 10 days for these guys.”
Boise State’s “Bronco Bowl” was also held Monday, pitting the reserves and redshirting players against one another in a game-type atmosphere. It is the third one under Harsin, with the offense and defense splitting the first two.
