December 16, 2016 3:29 PM

See Sperbeck’s new look and former BSU coach Petersen raise Seahawks’ flag

By Dave Southorn

Boise State senior wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck is a usually pretty quiet guy, but he also is known as one of the funnier players inside the locker room. And his new look is pretty hilarious, or hideous, however you may look at it.

Sperbeck, the Broncos’ all-time leading receiver, showed up to Friday’s interviews rocking quite the mustache.

“It was just something I thought I’d try, why not? Coach Harsin told me they’re coming back,” Sperbeck said.

Harsin has shown to be a fake mustache aficionado at least twice before. But Sperbeck’s is very real. I asked how the reception has been.

“I’ve got some good feedback, I’ve also got some bad feedback, I think it’s got to go pretty soon,” he said.

...

Former Boise State coach Chris Petersen, now leading Washington into the Peach Bowl against Alabama later this month, raised the Seattle Seahawks’ 12 Flag before their game Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams. Check out the video below.

Bronco Beat

